MANILA, March 13 The Philippines is planning
another challenge of a Chinese naval blockade of a disputed
shoal in the South China Sea by sending civilian ships with
supplies to its troops stationed there, a senior military
official said on Thursday.
Chinese coastguard ships patrolling waters around Second
Thomas Shoal, known in China as the Ren'ai reef and in the
Philippines as Ayungin, ordered the same vessels to leave the
area on Sunday.
Beijing claims Manila is trying to start construction on the
disputed reef after it ran aground an old transport ship in 1999
to mark its territory and stationed marines on the ship. Manila
claims the shoal is part of the Philippine's continental shelf.
"We are on a humanitarian mission," said a marine colonel,
who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to
speak to the media. "We are sending back the civilian ships to
bring food and fresh water because they are running out of
supplies. Fresh water supply is critically low."
On Monday, the Philippine navy air-dropped food and water to
soldiers stationed on the grounded transport ship. The fresh
water supply is good only for three to four days, the colonel
said.
China says Manila is planning to build a permanent structure
on the shoal, which Beijing claims to be part of its territory
based on its historical nine-dash-line claims. The Philippines
denies Beijing's assertion.
"We are abiding by the rules, or by the agreement that there
will be no construction," he said. "Those are mere items for
improvement of the living conditions of our men there."
On Tuesday, Manila summoned the second highest Chinese
embassy official, calling the blockade "a clear and urgent
threat to the rights and interests of the Philippines".
Beijing's claim over islands, reefs and atolls that form the
Spratlys, a group of 250 uninhabitable islets spread over
165,000 square miles, has set it directly against U.S. allies
Vietnam and the Philippines, while Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan
also lay claim to parts of the South China Sea.
The United States says it is troubled by China's blockade,
calling it a "provocative move". China's Foreign Ministry on
Thursday criticised Washington for getting involved.
"The U.S. statement ... does not accord with its status as a
non-involved country, violates the United States' promise to not
take a stance on the dispute, brings a negative influence to
safeguarding the peace and stability of Southeast Asia, and
finally, does not accord with its own interests," Foreign
Ministry spokesman Qin Gang said.
"China has the right to drive away the Philippines' two
ships," Qin said in a statement posted to the ministry's
website, adding that the Philippines had violated a promise made
years ago to tow away the beached ship.
Second Thomas Shoal, a strategic gateway to Reed Bank,
believed to be rich in oil and natural gas, is one of several
possible maritime flashpoints that could prompt the United
States to intervene in defence of Asian allies troubled by
increasingly assertive Chinese maritime claims.
The South China Sea provides 10 percent of the global fish
catch, carries $5 trillion in ship borne trade a year and its
seabed is believed to be rich with energy reserves.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato and Michael Martina in BEIJING;
