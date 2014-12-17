MANILA Dec 17 The Philippines aims to buy two
frigates, two helicopters and three gunboats for deployment in
the South China Sea where a territorial dispute with China has
lent urgency to the need to bolster forces, a Philippine navy
officer said on Wednesday.
China claims nearly the entire South China Sea, rejecting
claims to parts of it by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia,
Vietnam and Taiwan.
The confrontation between the Philippines and China has been
particularly tense since June 2012 when China seized a rocky
outcrop known as the Scarborough Shoal which is believed to be
rich in oil and natural gas as well as fisheries resources.
"The events in the West Philippine Sea actually gave some
urgency on the acquisition," Rear Admiral Caesar Taccad, head of
the Philippine Navy's weapons system, told reporters.
The Philippines has embarked on a 15-year, 90 billion peso
($2 billion) modernization programme to improve its capability
to defend its maritime borders.
The procurement list announced on Wednesday will be bought
with 39 billon pesos from that budget.
The government aimed to sign contracts early next year for
the new warships, Taccad said on board the navy's most powerful
warship, BRP Gregorio del Pilar, a former U.S. coastguard
cutter.
China has been reclaiming land in various parts of the
Spratlys islands and appear to be constructing airstrips and
ports in five reefs to gain full control of them.
The Philippines, a close U.S. ally, has brought an
international arbitration case against China, seeking
clarification on its entitlements under the U.N. Convention on
the Law of the Sea. China has refused to take part in the
arbitration. A ruling is expected late next year.
Vietnam recently submitted its position to the arbitration
tribunal, drawing an angry response from China.
South Korea, Spain and France had submitted tenders for two
stealth, missile-guided frigates worth 18 billion pesos while
Italy and Indonesia are bidding for two anti-submarine warfare
helicopters, Taccad said.
Indonesia won contracts for two strategic sealift vessels
and will deliver the first ship in early 2016. Taiwan and five
other shipyards are competing for three missile-capable
multi-purpose attack craft.
Coastal radars will be supplied by the United States.
($1 = 44.7200 pesos)
