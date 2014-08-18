MANILA Aug 18 Philippine President Benigno
Aquino said two Chinese survey vessels had been sighted in a
gas-rich area of its exclusive economic zone, raising concerns
of heightened tensions in the disputed South China Sea.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, believed to
be rich in deposits of oil and gas resources. Brunei, Malaysia,
the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also claim the sea where $5
trillion of ship-borne goods pass every year.
"Recently, we got a report from the armed forces that there
were two hydrographic ships in Recto Bank, about 80 nautical
miles off Palawan, clearly within our exclusive economic zone,"
Aquino told a television interview aired on Sunday. Recto Bank
is also known as Reed Bank.
"What are they doing there? What kind of studies are they
conducting? I hope the presence of these ships will not lead to
an increase tension between the two states."
Tensions in the South China Sea between the Philippines and
China began in 2011 when Chinese patrol boats harassed a survey
ship hired by Anglo-Filipino Forum Energy PLC which won
a contact to explore the Reed Bank.
Aquino said two Chinese survey ships were now in the same
area where Veritas Voyager, hired by the British-based energy
company, was conducting research three years ago.
In May, Aquino told Southeast Asian leaders that two Chinese
ships were also sighted in Galoc, another oil field operating in
western Palawan.
Aquino did not say when the military sighted the Chinese
survey ships in the Reed Bank and if they were still in the
area. The Philippine Navy said three Chinese coast guard vessels
have been seen daily around Second Thomas Shoal, not far from
Reed Bank.
Another two to three Chinese ships have been seen regularly
on patrol around Scarborough Shoal, another part of the disputed
South China Sea.
Last month, Forum Energy PLC obtained an approval from the
Philippine government to extend by one year its drilling plan
for a natural gas project in Reed Bank. The company is now
expected to complete by August 2016 drilling for its appraisal
wells to assess the size of gas or oil discoveries.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by xxxx)