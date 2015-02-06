MANILA Feb 6 The Philippines strongly urged
China to stop reclamation work on a disputed submerged reef
within its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, the
foreign ministry said on Friday.
A Philippine navy commander said on Thursday that China had
started dredging around the disputed Mischief Reef, signalling
Beijing may be preparing to expand its facilities in the area.
"We strongly urge China to desist from its reclamation
activities at Panganiban Reef," the foreign ministry said in a
statement, referring to Mischief reef by its Philippine name.
"Under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, the
Philippines has exclusive right to authorise construction of
artificial islands, installations or other structures in the
vicinity of Panganiban Reef."
China claims the entire South China Sea, believed to be
rich in oil and gas deposits. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines,
Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims on the sea where about $5
trillion of ship-borne trade annually.
Beijing has already undertaken reclamation work on six other
reefs it occupies in the Spratlys, expanding land mass
five-fold, aerial surveillance photos show. Images seen by
Reuters last year appeared to show an airstrip and sea ports.
"China's reclamation activities constitute a flagrant
violation of these rights and increase tensions in the region,"
Charles Jose, a foreign ministry spokesman. He said the
activities were a violation of an informal code between China
and Southeast Asian states.
China occupied Mischief Reef in 1995, building makeshift
huts, which Beijing claimed provided shelter for fishermen
during the monsoon season. But, China later built a garrison in
the area, deploying frigates and coast guard ships.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)