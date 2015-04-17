MANILA, April 17 Philippine President Benigno
Aquino said on Friday the territorial dispute with China in the
South China Sea was of concern for the world because global
trade will be hit by China's reclamation.
Recent satellite images show China has made rapid progress
in building an airstrip suitable for military use in contested
territory in the Spratly Islands and may be planning another,
moves that have been greeted with concern in the United States
and Asia.
IHS Jane's Defence Weekly said March 23 images from Airbus
Defence and Space showed work on the runway on reclaimed parts
of Fiery Cross Reef in the Spratly archipelago, which China
contests with the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and
Taiwan.
"We keep asserting the problem in the South China Sea is not
a regional problem," Aquino told journalists. "This is a problem
of the whole world because 40 percent of global trade pass
through these waters. Global leaders have already expressed
their concern on this problem."
China claims most of the potentially energy-rich South China
Sea, through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every
year, and denies accusations its actions in its own territory
are provocative.
On Wednesday, G7 foreign ministers issued a statement on
maritime security, expressing concern on unilateral actions in
the South China Sea, including "large scale reclamation, which
change the status quo and increase tensions".
American and Filipino troops will take part in the
largest-ever drills in 15 years next week, a key component of
America's rebalance to Asia policy.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Nick Macfie)