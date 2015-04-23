MANILA, April 23 Philippine fishery officials on
Thursday said they are "disturbed" by China's reclamation work
in the South China Sea, which they said threatens a quarter of
the country's fish production due to damage being done to coral
reefs.
China's rapid reclamation around seven reefs in the Spratly
archipelago has alarmed neighbouring Asian states, including the
Philippines and Vietnam. Recent satellite images suggest Beijing
has made rapid progress in building an airstrip suitable for
military use.
Philippines President Benigno Aquino has called on leaders
of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to issue a
collective statement condemning China's reclamation in the
disputed waters at the end of a summit in Kuala Lumpur that
starts on Sunday.
Earlier this month, Manila said China's reclamation work had
destroyed about 300 acres (1.2 sq km) of coral reef.
"The ongoing action now in the West Philippine Sea (South
China Sea) is very disturbing to the overall health of our
environment and, of course on the rights of our fishermen," Asis
Perez, head of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources,
told a news conference, expressing "grave concern".
"We urge China to respect its international commitments and
be mindful of millions of people not only in the Philippines,
but in neighbouring ASEAN countries, who depend on these very
important marine resources."
Philippine fishermen catches more than 21,000 metric tonnes
of fish, or about 26 percent of the country's annual fish
production, from the South China Sea. More than 12,000 people
rely directly on fishing for their income, he said.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato and Erik dela Cruz; Editing By Alex
Richardson)