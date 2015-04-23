MANILA, April 23 A Chinese warship stationed
near a reclaimed reef in a disputed part of the South China Sea
aimed a "powerful light" at a Philippine military plane on a
maritime patrol, Philippine military sources said on Thursday.
On Monday, the Philippines showed journalists surveillance
pictures of China's rapid land reclamation around seven reefs in
the Spratly archipelago in the South China Sea, which has
alarmed G7 and Asian states.
"An Air Force Fokker plane was challenged by a Chinese
frigate near Subi Reef, aiming a powerful light as it flew over
the disputed area," a Philippine air force official told
Reuters, declining to be named because he was not allowed to
talk to the press.
"We consider that as a challenge, but our aircraft went on
with its mission. It was conducting maritime patrol at that
time."
This is the first time a Chinese warship has warned a
Philippine plane on patrol in disputed area in South China Sea,
another military official said.
The second military officer, also declining to be named,
told Reuters the plane was flying about 5,000 feet (1,500
meters) above a Chinese occupied reef, and was warned by the
ship, through its radio, to stay away from the area.
Military spokesman Brigadier-General Jose Kakilala played
down the incident, saying the ship did not fire flares against
the Fokker patrol plane, but declined to comment further on the
incident.
China claims most of the potentially energy rich South China
Sea, through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every
year. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also
have overlapping claims.
Hundreds of miles north, Beijing's coast guard used water
cannons on Filipino fishing boats which went to Scarborough
Shoal, a rocky outcrop seized by China in 2012.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Toby Chopra)