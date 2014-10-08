MANILA Oct 8 The Philippine Stock Exchange
said it will increase its stake in the company
operating the local fixed income trading platform in a deal
worth $14 million, marking a move towards the unification of the
country's equities and bond markets.
The stock market operator aims to gain a controlling stake
through the purchase of 28.9 percent of the Philippine Dealing
System Holdings Corp (PDS) from the Bankers Association of the
Philippines' (BAP).
It currently holds a 21 percent stake in PDS, which operates
the securities depository and fixed income exchange in the
Philippines. Singapore Exchange Ltd holds 20 percent.
In a disclosure, PSE said it had agreed terms to buy BAP's
stake for 650 million pesos ($14.51 million). PSE President and
Chief Executive Hans Sicat said the deal will be finalised in
December.
"We are looking to acquire a majority stake in the PDS. We
hope to eventually have a unified equities and bond markets to
facilitate further growth of our local capital markets," said
Sicat.
Total tradable corporate debt instruments on PDS' fixed
income trading platform stood at 451.46 billion pesos, with 28
issuers and 81 securities. There are 260 companies listed on the
PSE.
(1 US dollar = 44.7730 Philippine peso)
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Simon
cameron-Moore)