GRAPHIC: foreign buying, selling: reut.rs/1FR9hLO
By Neil Jerome Morales
MANILA, July 3 Philippine shares, a favourite among
emerging-market investors not too long ago, were under siege in
April-to-June, with net foreign selling rising to the highest
since the 1998 Asian crisis and exceeding outflows from some
major stock markets in the region.
Net foreign selling reached 31.81 billion pesos ($706
million), according to figures from the Philippine Stock
Exchange (PSE), which started compiling the quarterly data in
1998. The net selling in the second quarter was a reversal of
net foreign buying of 28.3 billion pesos a year earlier and 48.9
billion pesos in the first quarter. It also outpaced net foreign
net selling of $72.7 million in Indonesia and $61.4 million in
Thailand. Vietnam saw $8 million in net foreign purchases.
The Philippine stock market was attacked from all sides.
First-quarter economic growth came in below forecasts, and
disappointing corporate earnings prompted fund managers to take
profit. Valuations on Manila's broad index had soared to
20, topping the 10-year average of around 16 and more expensive
than Jakarta's 15.96 and Bangkok's 17. Foreign
investors also rotated out of Manila stocks and into booming
markets in mainland China.
"The damage has been done. There was a migration of funds to
Japan and China," PSE Chief Operating Officer Roel Refran told
Reuters, adding that fund managers were also positioning
themselves ahead of expectations that Chinese shares would be
included in the Emerging Markets Index of MSCI Inc.
But the PSE expects investors to re-align their portfolios
once more and increase their allocation to emerging Asian
markets including the Philippines, given the current bear market
in China and as markets calm down after Greece. PSE's Refran was
also positive about Philippine shares in the run-up to next
year's presidential polls, which should boost the service sector
and consumer firms.
($1 = 45.05 Philippine pesos)
(Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and Ryan Woo)