MANILA May 5 The Philippine Stock Exchange said trading on the local bourse was halted from 11:02 a.m. (0302 GMT) on Monday, citing "technical issues", and did not indicate when trading will resume.

Trading in the local bourse normally resumes at 1:30 p.m. after a mid-day break from 12 noon.

The main index was flat before the trading halt.

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)