BRIEF-Mori Hills Reit Investment to issue REIT bonds worth 2 bln yen
* Says it to issue its 18 series REIT bonds worth totally 2 billion yen with interest rate of 0.49 percent
MANILA May 5 The Philippine Stock Exchange said trading on the local bourse was halted from 11:02 a.m. (0302 GMT) on Monday, citing "technical issues", and did not indicate when trading will resume.
Trading in the local bourse normally resumes at 1:30 p.m. after a mid-day break from 12 noon.
The main index was flat before the trading halt.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)
* Says it to issue its 18 series REIT bonds worth totally 2 billion yen with interest rate of 0.49 percent
* As of Jan 19, 2017 financial target for net imterest margin is between 3.1 percent to 3.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.