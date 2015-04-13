GRAPHIC: Foreign fund inflows: reut.rs/1I604ml
By Neil Jerome Morales
MANILA, April 13 Net foreign purchases of Philippine
shares jumped to $1.1 billion in January-to-March, the highest
for any quarter in almost three years and more than twice the
net volume of funds flowing into Southeast Asia's biggest
economy Indonesia.
Government stimulus programmes in Japan and Europe have
unleashed a global flood of liquidity. Investors have flocked to
the Philippines, drawn by strong corporate earnings, analysts
say. The broad market index in Manila has clocked 27
record finishes so far this year. The benchmark has also been
boosted by the increased weighting of the country in the MSCI
Emerging Markets and MSCI Asia ex-Japan indexes in February.
"We see lots of funds coming into Asia, and particularly, in
the Philippines. That's why index shares are being pushed up,"
Rafael Algarra, executive vice president of Security Bank Corp's
treasury division, told Reuters. In contrast,
Indonesia and Vietnam posted $416 million and $18 million in net
foreign stock buying, respectively. Thailand recorded $260.02
million in net selling, Reuters data shows.
Foreign funds are enticed by the outlook for the
consumption-driven Philippine economy versus those of its
neighbours, said Michaelangelo Oyson, president of the
securities arm of Bank of the Philippine Islands. The
big winners in the first quarter included snacks and beverage
maker Universal Robina Corp, and conglomerates LT Group
Inc and GT Capital Holdings Inc, both of
which own consumer goods businesses, Oyson said.
The biggest risk is a U.S. interest rate hike, which could
lead to capital outflows from emerging markets. In mid-2013, the
Philippine benchmark index slumped 20 percent in just a month
after then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted at a possible
tapering of U.S. policy easing. The event was one of a series of
"taper tantrums". Analysts say some investors will still be
drawn to the country's strong domestic spending and
fundamentals. "While a taper tantrum-like event may again happen
globally once rates start to rise, hopefully these factors
mitigate some of that risk, or allow the Philippines to
re-adjust more quickly," Philippine Stock Exchange President
Hans Sicat told Reuters.
