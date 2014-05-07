MANILA May 7 The Philippine telecommunications
regulator ordered mobile phone firms to cut mobile text
messaging rates by 20 percent and reimburse their subscribers
for excess charges from December 2011 onwards, In a decision
likely to be challenged by the companies in court.
In three separate orders, the National Telecommunications
Commission (NTC) told Globe Telecom Inc, Smart
Communications Inc, and Digitel Mobile Philippines Inc to bring
down text messaging rates to 0.80 pesos ($0.02) from the current
1 peso.
Smart and Digitel are units of Philippine Long Distance
Telephone Co (PLDT), the country's most valuable listed
company. Globe Telecom is a unit of the Philippines' oldest
conglomerate, Ayala Corp.
The NTC order could cost both PLDT and Globe "billions of
pesos" in refunds, NTC Director Edgardo Cabarios said. Mobile
phone operations remain the key source of revenue for Philippine
telcom firms.
PLDT and Globe Telecom would study the NTC order before
making further comments and announcing their next moves, their
respective spokespersons said.
In December 2011, the NTC instructed telcos to cut their
text interconnection fees by 0.20 pesos, but the mobile phone
companies disputed the order, saying this does not mean text
messaging fees should also decline.
Operators are entitled to challenge the regulator's latest
directive in local courts.
The Philippines is home to some of the world's most prolific
mobile text messaging customers, with nearly two billion
messages sent via SMS everyday.
($1 = 44.32 Philippine Pesos)
(Reporting by Siegfrid Alegado and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)