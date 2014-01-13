MANILA Jan 13 The Philippines' Top Frontier
Investment Holdings Inc, the controlling shareholder
of San Miguel Corp, fell as much as 54 percent in its
market debut on Monday, which followed San Miguel's near
pull-out from the company.
Shares of Top Frontier were at 93 pesos apiece in early
trade, against an initial price of 178 pesos per share based on
valuation issued by independent advisor Punongbayan & Araullo.
Before this year, there was a cross-ownership between Top
Frontier and San Miguel, with the investment firm holding 66.1
percent of the Philippines' most diversified conglomerate. San
Miguel, on the other hand, owned 49 percent of Top Frontier's
outstanding capital.
On Jan. 2, San Miguel distributed to its shareholders
dividends of 240.2 million common shares in Top Frontier, with
its holdings in the investment firm falling to under 1 percent
after the transaction.
Top Frontier, valued at around $2 billion, debuted in the
market without selling stock in an initial public offering, or
via a listing by way of introduction.
