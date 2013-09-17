MANILA, Sept 17 Philippine liquor company
Emperador Distillers Inc, formerly Touch Solutions Inc,
will sell shares to the public to raise 16 billion pesos to 21
billion pesos ($367 million to 481 million, with final pricing
of the offer expected on Sept. 19, IFR reported on Tuesday.
Conglomerate Alliance Global Inc injected its
spirits subsidiary Emperador Distillers into recently acquired
Touch Solutions. A total of 1.8 billion shares will be sold at
an indicative price range of 8.96 to 11.74 pesos, representing a
2014 P/E of 19.1-25.0, said IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
The shares to be sold represent 12 percent of the company's
equity capital.
Macquarie Capital is sole global coordinator on the sale.
Most of the funds from the sale will be invested back into the
company. There is a lock-up of 180 days on the vendor.
Emperador is one of Philippines' largest makers of spirits,
with first-half 2013 revenue of 13.86 billion pesos, accounting
for 39 percent of Alliance Global's net income for the period.
Alliance Global's other interests include property
development under Megaworld Corp, and
entertainment/casino development under Travellers group. The
conglomerate's current paid-up capital stands at $6 billion.
($1 = 43.615 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by S Anuradha; Editing by Matt Driskill)