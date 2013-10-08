MANILA Oct 8 The Philippines' Travellers
International Hotel Group Inc has set an indicative IPO price of
10.65 to 11.88 pesos per share as it looks to raise as much as
$499 million, or about half of what it had initially planned
from the share offer.
Travellers, a joint venture between casino operator Genting
Hong Kong Ltd and Philippine conglomerate Alliance
Global Group Inc, plans to raise $389 million to $434
million from the share sale.
That excludes a greenshoe option that, if taken, would lift
the total issue to $499 million, according to the company's term
sheet.
The company will set the final pricing of what would be the
country's fourth and biggest listing this year on Oct. 17. It
cut the maximum price of the issue last week.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)