MANILA Nov 5 Shares of casino operator
Travellers International Hotel Group Inc rose just 1
percent in their market debut.
The shares were changing hands at 11.38 pesos in early
morning trade, up 0.9 percent from an IPO price of 11.28 pesos
and compared with a 0.3 percent rise in Manila's benchmark index
.
Travellers, a venture between casino operator Genting Hong
Kong Ltd and Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global
Group Inc, raised 17.7 billion pesos ($411 million),
excluding a greenshoe option to fund the expansion of its
casino-entertainment operations in Manila.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)