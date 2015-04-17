MANILA, April 17 TVI Resources Development
Phils. Inc (TVIRD), a Philippine nickel miner partly owned by
Canada's TVI Pacific Inc, may push back a planned
initial public offering to next year if metal prices remain
depressed, its chairman said on Friday.
After a sterling performance in 2014, shares in Philippine
nickel miners have fallen this year because of a slump in metal
prices and an economic slowdown in China. Shares in top producer
and exporter Nickel Asia Corp have lost nearly 39
percent.
"The target is to list in the fourth quarter. But right now
I would not be recommending to the board that we do it," TVIRD
Chairman Clifford James told reporters after speaking at an
industry forum. "When market conditions are good, that's when
we'll list."
In October, TVIRD began nickel ore exports from its newly
developed Agata mine in Surigao province in southern
Philippines, a major nickel-producing region supplying ore to
processing plants in Australia, China, South Korea and Japan.
Last year the Southeast Asian country became the biggest ore
supplier to China's producers of nickel pig iron, which is used
in stainless steel production, after Indonesia banned exports of
unprocessed metallic minerals.
TVIRD is one of two Philippine nickel miners looking to
raise funds from share sales this year to finance projects.
Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc, the country's No. 3
producer by output, has sought regulatory approval for a
follow-on issue to raise up to $400 million.
James said TVIRD had yet to decide how much it wanted to
raise from the IPO, which it intends to use to finance expansion
projects and the construction of a nickel processing plant.
The miner is looking to build what could be the country's
third nickel processing plant.
James said the IPO would also depend on planned government
measures such as higher mining taxes and a halt to ore exports,
similar to the Indonesian ban.
"We want to see some certainty in government policy," he
said. The proposed reforms may weigh on TVIRD's valuation,
especially if they appear likely to get parliamentary approval
before next year's elections, he said.
However, TVIRD planned to export more than 2.5 million wet
metric tonnes of nickel ore this year, which James believed
would support the company's valuation.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Alan Raybould)