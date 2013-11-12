A U.S. aircraft carrier set sail for the Philippines to help speed up relief efforts on Tuesday after a typhoon killed an estimated 10,000 people in one city alone, with fears the toll could rise sharply as rescuers reach devastated towns.

The Philippines has been overwhelmed by the scale of Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest on record, which tore a path through islands in the central Philippines on Friday.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of donations and efforts from different countries and organisations, supplementing supplies being flown in from elsewhere in the Philippines.

- AUSTRALIA announced a A$10 million package, including medical personnel and non-food items such as tarpaulins, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, water containers and hygiene kits.

- BRITAIN announced a 10 million pound package to aid up to 500,000 people, including temporary shelter, water, plastic sheeting and household items, as well as military aid.

- NEW ZEALAND will give NZ$2.15 million in aid.

- JAPAN will give $10 million in aid, including goods such as tents and blankets. A 25-strong emergency medical relief team has already been dispatched.

- SOUTH KOREA will provide financial aid worth $5 million and dispatch a 40-member disaster relief team.

- INDONESIA is to dispatch aircraft and logistical aid including personnel, drinking water, food, generators, antibiotics and other medication.

- The arrival of the U.S. carrier and its aircraft will speed up the distribution of aid and ensure injured survivors can be evacuated to hospitals in unaffected parts of the country. The UNITED STATES is providing $20 million in immediate humanitarian assistance and has sent a team of about 90 Marines and sailors, part of a first wave of promised U.S. military assistance.

- The U.S. AGENCY FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (USAID) is sending emergency shelter and hygiene materials. It is sending 55 tons of emergency food to feed 20,000 children and 15,000 adults for up to five days. The U.S. EMBASSY is sending $100,000 for water and sanitation support.

- The EUROPEAN COMMISSION said it would provide eight million euros to help worst-affected areas.

- The CHINESE government is providing $100,000 and the Chinese Red Cross a further $100,000.

- THE VATICAN pledged 3 million euros, adding to $150,000 given by the Pope and 100,000 euros by Catholic charity Caritas.

- INTERNATIONAL RESCUE COMMITTEE, a U.S.-based aid agency, will dispatch an emergency team and has launched a $10 million appeal for aid.

- MEDECINS SANS FRONTIERES is strengthening its teams with an additional 30 people including medical personnel, logisticians and psychologists arriving in coming days. MSF is also sending 200 tonnes of medical and relief items.

- THE U.N. CHILDREN'S FUND (UNICEF) is airlifting $1.3 million worth of supplies, including water purification tablets, soap, medical kits, tarpaulins, and micro nutrient supplements.

- THE WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME is airlifting 44 tons of high-energy biscuits, enough to feed 132,000 people for a day, as well as emergency supplies and communications equipment.

- The U.N. REFUGEE AGENCY is organising an emergency airlift to send aid and supplies.

- THE INTERNATIONAL RED CROSS AND RED CRESCENT MOVEMENT is appealing for 87 million Swiss francs to provide 100,000 families with food, water, shelter and other essential relief for 18 months.

(Writing by Laura Philomin; Editing by Nick Macfie)