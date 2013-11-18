By Maxim Duncan
| TACLOBAN, Philippines
TACLOBAN, Philippines Nov 18 Three pathologists
struggled on Monday to identify dozens of fast-decomposing
bodies at a mass grave, victims of the strongest typhoon ever
recorded, illustrating the scale of the task the Philippines
faces in the hardest-hit city of Tacloban.
More than 3,900 people are believed to have been killed when
Typhoon Haiyan made landfall in the central Philippines on Nov.
8 and the sea surged ashore like a tsunami.
The pathologists from Manila's University of the Philippines
worked with three morticians to identify bodies laid out in the
dirt on the edge of the pit in the evening sunlight.
Monday, the tenth day after the disaster, was the first that
the meticulous process identifying the bloated and rotting
corpses had taken place at the grave, the main site for bodies
collected from the debris of Tacloban.
Identification is especially important to Catholics in the
predominantly Roman Catholic country.
As the pathologists overturned the bodies, they took
photographs and notes of features, dimensions and other details
like clothes, jewellery and mobile phones.
They had worked at a rate of 15 bodies-an-hour since sunrise
with no shelter from the blazing sun.
With more than 300 bodies delivered to the site since
Sunday, good-humoured but frustrated pathologist Raquel Del
Rosario-Fortun said identifying all victims would be impossible
without more staff and facilities.
She pleaded to Alfred Romualdez, Tacloban's mayor who was
visiting the grave, for more help.
"Everything actually is very difficult, given the resources
that we have," she said.
"There's just a few of us right now. The thing is, we just
want to start a system. And we're hoping that this could go on.
The idea is to try and examine all the bodies here, and not just
dump them in a common grave."
Romualdez told Reuters he was exasperated by the speed of
the central government's response to the storm and said his city
lacked the facilities and expertise for responses like
identification of bodies.
"It's going very slow," he said. "It's a process that was
not studied or thought of ... Every year we're hit by strong
typhoons. There must be a template already for this. It's about
time our government prepares for the next storms."
Beside the pit, people unloaded a coffin made from scavenged
debris from the top of a van and clambered through the graveyard
to push it into narrow hole in a concrete wall.
Mourners said the dead man had been shot five times. They
did not say why.
Tension has run high in Tacloban as desperate residents have
looted and fought for scarce supplies.
(Editing by Nick Macfie and Robert Birsel)