By Greg Torode
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 15 While the navies of the United
States and its allies rushed to the aid of the typhoon-hit
Philippines, a state-of-the-art Chinese hospital ship has stayed
at home and in doing so has become a symbol of China's tepid
response to the crisis.
The decision not to deploy the 14,000-tonne "Peace Ark", one
of the newest and biggest hospital ships in the world, is one
that contrasts with a recent charm offensive across Southeast
Asia by China as it seeks to bolster ties and ease tension over
the disputed South China Sea.
Even China's usually hawkish Global Times, a tabloid owned
by the People's Daily state mouthpiece, on Friday called for the
Ark to sail to the Philippines, where an international naval
flotilla, headed by a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group, is
delivering food, water and medicine.
Initially, China pledged $100,000 in aid to the Philippines
after Typhoon Haiyan roared across central islands a week ago,
and a further $100,000 through the Chinese Red Cross - figures
dwarfed by multi-million dollar donations from countries and
corporations around the world.
While tension between China and the Philippines has
escalated recently over Manila's bid for a U.N. court ruling
against Beijing's claim to much of the South China Sea, analysts
and diplomats say its paltry response to the humanitarian crisis
could undermine diplomatic gains.
The Chinese government has not ruled out more aid but
foreign analysts are puzzled by the absence of the Peace Ark, a
ship tailor-made for such emergencies.
"It is a self-inflicted wound to Chinese influence and
prestige," said Rory Medcalf, a security analyst at Australia's
Lowy Institute.
China's Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for
comment about whether the ship would be sent to the Philippines.
Just last month, the Peace Ark returned to its Shanghai
berth after an unprecedented four-month, eight-country
deployment that saw it work with other navies and treat
thousands of patients during goodwill stops.
"EFFECTIVE POSTURE"
As part of the voyage dubbed "Harmonious Mission 2013", the
Ark - with 300 hospital beds, 8 operating theaters and more than
100 medical staff - joined a disaster relief exercise led by the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes the
Philippines.
Just this week in Hawaii, U.S and Chinese troops staged
their first disaster relief exercise - another sign that China
is increasingly keen to use its expanding military muscle for
humanitarian, as well as security needs.
Over the past year, China has stepped up attempts to win
over the region, despite the tension over the South China Sea,
with a flurry of visits by President Xi Jinping and Premier Li
Keqiang and economic deals, while re-enforcing a message of
"comprehensive strategic partnership".
Medcalf said he was "astounded" that China's leaders had not
used the Peace Ark to make a major gesture to the region during
the Philippines' crisis.
Instead of a move that could have served their interests by
neutralising the Philippines diplomatically and sending the
message to the region that the United States was no longer
needed, they had played into the hands of Washington which has
announced a pivot, or re-balance, towards Asia.
"It is showing that the re-balance is still real and the
presence of American forces in the region continues to be a very
effective posture," Medcalf said.
Austin Strange, an analyst at the U.S. Naval War College's
China Maritime Studies Institute, said China's weak response
contrasted with what had been increasingly active anti-piracy
and humanitarian assistance internationally, not just in Asia.
"China immediate response to (typhoon) Haiyan is arguably
regrettable from a foreign policy standpoint," Strange said.
Amid domestic debate and foreign criticism, the government
announced a further $1.64 million in aid on Thursday as Foreign
Ministry officials played down online comments urging China to
give the Philippines nothing.
(Additional reporting by Megha Rajagopalan, Li Hui, Grace Li
and Ben Blanchard; Editing by James Pomfret and Robert Birsel)