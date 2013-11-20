(Adds Chinese foreign ministry comment)
By Greg Torode
HONG KONG Nov 20 China is sending a
state-of-the-art hospital ship to the Philippines following
criticism that it was slow and stingy in its response to one of
the world's biggest typhoons, which killed at least 4,000
people.
The Foreign Ministry in Beijing confirmed on Tuesday the
deployment of the 14,000-tonne "Peace Ark" as state television
reported the arrival of the first batch of Chinese relief
supplies in the Philippines.
The Ark's exact area of operations and time of arrival have
not been confirmed, but spokesman Hong Lei said it would set
sail on Thursday.
"We hope that this action can alleviate the current
situation in the Philippines, which is lacking doctors and
medicine, and reflect the Chinese people's friendly feelings for
the people of the Philippines," Hong said.
China's emergency medical rescue team of 51 people leaves on
Wednesday, Hong said, adding that the Red Cross Society of China
was sending two batches of international rescue teams, with a
first group of 16 having already left and a second group of 14
set to leave on Friday.
"China has always been concerned about the Philippines
typhoon disaster," Hong said in an earlier statement.
Tension between China and the Philippines has risen in
recent months over disputed claims in the South China Sea, with
Manila taking Beijing to a United Nations court to challenge its
historic claim to much of the strategic waterway.
China's usually hawkish Global Times, a tabloid owned by the
government mouthpiece, the People's Daily, last week urged the
deployment of the Ark amid criticism of Beijing's response by
foreign commentators.
China, the world's second-largest economy, initially
announced it was giving $200,000 and then bumped that up by $1.6
million. On Sunday, it said it was ready to send rescue and
medical teams.
In contrast, the United States has mobilised about 50 ships
and aircraft in the disaster zone, with helicopters delivering
supplies from an aircraft carrier. It has announced more than
$37 million in humanitarian aid.
Armed forces and aid agencies are struggling to get help to
devastated areas in the Philippines, where the typhoon has left
more than four million people homeless.
The Ark will join an international flotilla of naval ships
now delivering food, water and medicine to victims of Typhoon
Haiyan, which tore across the central Philippine on Nov. 8,
smashing just about everything in its path.
The ship, outfitted with 300 hospital beds, eight operating
theatres and a medical staff of 100, recently returned to
Shanghai after an unprecedented four-month deployment to
Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean, where treated thousands of
patients at several goodwill stops.
A Chinese cargo plane carrying tents and blankets landed in
the central Philippine city of Cebu on Tuesday, broadcaster CCTV
said.
"The Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development
head has said the Chinese relief goods are very useful," Chinese
embassy official Wu Zhenping told the station.
"They will distribute some goods to evacuated victims in
Cebu and the rest to victims in the worst-hit area, Tacloban."
