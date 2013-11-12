(Adds link to graphics)
By Aubrey Belford and Karen Lema
MANILA Nov 12 Belle Segayo had travelled to the
central Philippines to teach local officials how to adapt to a
future altered by climate change.
But the future, or at least a forewarning of it, came to her
instead in the shape of Typhoon Haiyan, underlining concerns
that damaging storms could increasingly threaten coastal nations
such as the Philippines as oceans warm and seawater levels rise.
Scientists have cautioned against blaming individual storms
such as Haiyan on climate change. But they agree that storms are
likely to become more intense.
"It's just about impossible to attribute a specific extreme
event to climate change," said Kevin Walsh, an associate
professor of earth sciences at the University of Melbourne.
But "a fair amount of work has been done that suggests the
likelihood of extreme tropical cyclones like Haiyan is likely to
increase around the world".
As Haiyan bore down, Segayo, a member of the Philippine
Climate Change Commission, dashed to the airport in Tacloban
city to try to get back to Manila. The storm, with winds of 314
kph (195 mph), the fastest ever recorded as having made
landfall, met her there.
"It sounded like a pig being slaughtered," Segayo said,
referring to the noise of the city being torn apart and
inundated with surging seawater. "We experienced first hand what
we had been lecturing."
The monster storm that has killed an estimated 10,000 people
in Tacloban alone has thrown a fresh spotlight on climate
change. It comes as governments gather in Warsaw, Poland for the
latest round of talks on achieving a global climate pact. Only
piecemeal progress is expected.
Major tropical storms - variously called cyclones,
hurricanes and typhoons, depending on where they strike - are a
hard riddle for climate scientists to solve.
The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
(IPCC) says it is "more likely than not" that storms will
increase in intensity in the coming century.
"SEVERE STORMS"
At the heart of the uncertainty is the decades of detailed
data of storm behaviour needed to actively plot trends, said
Walsh of the University of Melbourne.
But one thing is fairly concrete, said Will Steffen,
executive director of the Australian National University Climate
Change Institute: climate change is causing surface waters to
warm, which in turn feeds more energy into storms.
"You can't say that any single event, like the typhoon that
hit the Philippines, was caused or even exacerbated by climate
change. But you can say with some confidence that we're loading
the dice for more severe storms in the future," he said.
One area of climate change where there is even more
certainty is the rise in sea levels. Higher seas mean storm
surges like the tsunami-like flood that caused much of the
devastation in Tacloban will get worse, Steffen said.
At Tacloban, it appears rising sea levels played a small
role, contributing to about 5 percent of an estimated four-metre
(13 ft) storm surge, said Jeff Masters, director of meteorology
at the website Weather Underground.
That is based on sea level rises of less than two cm (0.8
inch) over the 20th century. The IPCC estimates the coming
century could see rises of between 26 and 62 cm (10 and 24
inches).
"So we can expect future storms like Haiyan to be even more
destructive, due to higher storm surges from sea level rises,"
Masters said.
MORE SOUTHERN STORMS
The Philippines has a long history of being lashed by deadly
typhoons, although none as intense as Haiyan, which cut across a
number of areas including Leyte, Samar and Cebu islands.
While about 20 typhoons strike the country each year, most
hit the north along the main island of Luzon.
Concerns over extreme weather have been exacerbated by an
apparent shift in location of those storms, which in the past
two years have also battered southern regions that rarely if
ever experienced the powerful gusts of typhoons.
Bopha, a category 5 typhoon with maximum winds of 280 kph
(174 mph) slammed into Davao Oriental province last December,
the first storm to ever hit the province, killing about 600 and
leaving thousands homeless in the southern Mindanao region.
Philippines climatologists earlier this year said Mindanao
could no longer regard itself as a typhoon-free region after two
straight years of strong storms. Tropical storm Washi hit the
western coast of Mindanao in December 2011, triggering
flashfloods that killed around 700. Haiyan also grazed Mindanao.
"Before, they almost never reached Cebu and definitely not
Davao. Now they are reaching that area," said Jose Maria Lorenzo
Tan, president of World Wildlife Fund Philippines, a local arm
of the global conservation group.
