MANILA Nov 19 The cost of rebuilding houses,
schools, roads and bridges in typhoon-devastated central
Philippines could reach 250 billion pesos ($5.8 billion), making
it likely that the government will seek cheap loans from
development agencies, a senior official said on Tuesday.
If the government is successful in deploying resources for
post-typhoon reconstruction, the economy may even grow faster,
said Arsenio Balisacan, economic planning secretary, adding the
country's strong economic fundamentals remained intact.
"I would not be surprised if it can go as high as 250
billion," Balisacan told Reuters, commenting on the likely cost
of reconstruction.