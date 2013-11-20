MANILA Nov 20 The international Red Cross
released a manual on how to deal with dead bodies on Wednesday,
knocking down the notion that corpses are a huge health hazard
as the Philippines death toll from Typhoon Haiyan climbed to
more than 4,000.
The storm crashed into the central Philippines on Nov. 8,
laying waste to just about everything in its path, and bodies
are still being pulled from the debris. Many victims have been
buried in mass graves.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said
that, contrary to popular belief, there was no public health
justification for rapid mass burials.
"The bodies of those who die in a natural disaster do not
cause epidemics, and they are a negligible health hazard," it
said in a release.
It said it was unlikely the typhoon victims were carrying
epidemic-causing diseases such as cholera, typhoid or malaria
and that they likely died from drowning, injury or fire.
"There is only a small risk of developing diarrhoea by
drinking water contaminated by the corpses - a risk smaller than
that caused by the living - and that risk can be eliminated by
routinely disinfecting and/or boiling water to prevent
water-borne disease."
The guide said the rumours about contamination put political
pressure on authorities to resort to rapid mass burials and
spraying disinfectants.
"The consequences of mismanagement of the dead include
mental distress and legal problems for relatives of the
victims," it said.
But it added that rapid retrieval of bodies was a priority
because it aided identification and reduced the psychological
impact on survivors.
In a section on advice for journalists covering disasters,
it said they should challenge any call for mass burials or
incineration.
"Please do not jump on the bandwagon of alarmists spreading
incorrect information," it said. "Be professional."
(Reporting by Nick Macfie; Editing by Robert Birsel)