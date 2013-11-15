TACLOBAN Philippines Nov 15 The death toll from
Typhoon Haiyan in the devastated Philippine coastal city of
Tacloban was 4,000, a notice board at City Hall said on Friday,
nearly double the nationwide toll provided by the government in
Manila.
The City Hall toll was the first public acknowledgement that
the number of fatalities had far exceeded an estimate provided
this week by President Benigno Aquino, who predicted the loss of
life from the entire disaster would be closer to 2,000 or 2,500.
Official confirmed deaths nationwide stood at 2,357 on
Thursday from the Nov. 8 typhoon, one of the strongest ever
recorded.
