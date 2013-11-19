MILAN Nov 19 The typhoon that hit the Philippines has resulted in crop losses worth $110 million and an overall damage to the agriculture sector of more than twice that figure, preliminary estimates from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) showed on Tuesday.

Some 153,495 hectares (ha) of rice paddy, maize and other high value crops such as coconut, banana, cassava, mango and vegetables have been adversely affected by Typhoon Haiyan, which killed at least 3,900 people when it struck on Nov. 8.

The forecast for damaged areas included some 77,476 ha of rice crops and 20,951 ha of maize crops, the FAO said in a statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)