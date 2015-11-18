BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In the
fertile plains of Luzon island in the Philippines, farmers are
in a race against time - a month after Typhoon Koppu destroyed
their crops, they need to plant seeds in the coming weeks so
they can repay loans at harvest time.
Koppu lingered for almost a week after making landfall,
pouring intense rain on farmland and causing damage to
agriculture estimated at nearly $216 million.
The storm flattened almost half a million hectares of rice,
corn and other crops in Luzon, one of the country's most
important rice-growing regions, according to government figures.
This means farmers, whose average income is less than $50 a
month, are at risk of falling deeper into debt because they must
borow to buy fertilisers and seeds and then pay off the debt
with the money they make from selling their crops.
"The problem is that they are so poor they need to borrow
money all the time to be able to plant," said Florence Joy
Maluyo, emergency communication specialist at World Vision.
Without the storm, they would have been able to sell their
rice quickly enough to pay off most of the loans, with earnings
from other crops paying the rest.
Maluyo said farmers in Isabela province told her they felt
trapped by their debts and feared they would be unable to pay
them off for a long time, especially if another disaster struck.
"With more than 20 typhoons a year in our country, farmers
always face the risk of losing their crops," said Maluyo.
Without savings or collateral to offer to banks, they are
often forced to go to village loan sharks who charge interest
rates of up to 20 percent a day, according to media reports.
Nikki Meru, national communications officer for the U.N.
Food and Agriculture Organization, said farmers needed support
such as cash transfers and crop insurance and training to
improve their skills and productivity.
"Without access to these instruments, poor families facing
crises are likely to borrow more money, sell off their assets,
shift to less risky but lower yielding crops and take their
children out of school to work," she said in emailed comments.
The FAO plans to deliver rice seeds and fertiliser to at
least 5,900 affected households, and is discussing extra help
for 13,000 farming households, the FAO said.
The Department of Agriculture is also helping farmers by
distributing rice seeds.
Typhoon Koppu killed at least 58 people and more than
700,000 are still displaced by damage to their homes. Most of
them are staying with family and friends, aid workers said.
