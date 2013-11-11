* Toll expected to rise as rescuers reach devastated towns
By Andrew R.C. Marshall and Manuel Mogato
TACLOBAN, Philippines, Nov 12 Rescue workers
tried to reach towns and villages in the central Philippines on
Tuesday that were cut off by a powerful typhoon, fearing the
estimated death toll of 10,000 could jump sharply, as relief
efforts intensified with the help of U.S. military.
The United States will send an aircraft carrier, the USS
George Washington, to the Philippines, a U.S. defense official
told Reuters, in a move that could further scale up air
operations at a time when ground teams are struggling to reach
areas where roads are impassable and bridges destroyed.
The carrier is already in the region, having been on a port
visit to Hong Kong.
Officials in Tacloban, which bore the brunt of one of the
strongest storms ever recorded when it slammed into the
Philippines on Friday, have said the death toll could be 10,000
in their city alone.
Compounding the misery for survivors, a depression is due to
bring rain to the central and southern Philippines on Tuesday,
the weather bureau said.
"I think what worries us the most is that there are so many
areas where we have no information from, and when we have this
silence, it usually means the damage is even worse," said Joseph
Curry of the U.S. Organisation Catholic Relief Services.
The "sheer size of the emergency" in the wake of the typhoon
was testing relief efforts, he told NBC's "Today" program on
Monday, speaking from Manila.
John Ging, director of operations at the U.N. Office for the
Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said "many places are
strewn with dead bodies" that need to be buried quickly to
prevent the outbreak of a public health disaster.
"We're sadly expecting the worst as we get more and more
access," said Ging, speaking to reporters at the United Nations
in New York.
President Benigno Aquino declared a state of national
calamity and deployed hundreds of soldiers in Tacloban to quell
looting. Tacloban's administration appeared to be in disarray as
city and hospital workers focused on saving their own families
and securing food.
Nevertheless, relief supplies were getting into the city
four days after Typhoon Haiyan turned the once-vibrant port of
220,000 into a corpse-choked wasteland.
Aid trucks from the airport struggled to enter because of
the stream of people and vehicles leaving. On motorbikes, trucks
or by foot, people clogged the road to the airport, holding
scarves to their faces to blot out the stench of bodies.
Hundreds have left on cargo planes to the capital Manila or
the second-biggest city of Cebu, with many more sleeping rough
overnight at the wrecked terminal building.
Reuters journalists travelled into the city on a government
aid truck which was guarded by soldiers with assault rifles.
"It's risky," said Jewel Ray Marcia, an army lieutenant. "People
are angry. They are going out of their minds."
RELIEF EFFORTS PICKING UP
International relief efforts have begun to accelerate, with
dozens of countries and organisations pledging tens of millions
of dollars in aid.
Operations have been hampered because roads, airports and
bridges were destroyed or covered in wreckage by surging waves
and winds of up to 235 mph (378 kph).
About 660,000 people were displaced and many have no access
to food, water or medicine, the United Nations said.
U.N. aid chief Valerie Amos, who is travelling to the
Philippines, released $25 million for aid relief on Monday from
the U.N. Central Emergency Response Fund.
Amos and the Philippines government are due to launch an
appeal and action plan on Tuesday to deal with the disaster.
Aquino's declaration of a state of national calamity will
allow the government to use state funds for relief and to
control prices. He said the government had set aside 18.7
billion pesos ($432.97 million) for rehabilitation.
Additional U.S. military forces also arrived in the
Philippines on Monday to bolster relief efforts, officials said,
with U.S. military cargo planes transporting food, medical
supplies and water for victims.
Other U.S. aircraft were positioning to assist the
Philippines, with U.S. forces operating out of Villamor Air Base
in Manila and in Tacloban.
DEATH TOLL EXPECTED TO RISE
Rescuers have yet to reach remote parts of the coast, such
as Guiuan, a town in eastern Samar province with a population of
40,000 that was largely destroyed.
The typhoon also levelled Basey, a seaside town in Samar
province about 10 km (6 miles) across a bay from Tacloban in
Leyte province. About 2,000 people were missing in Basey, said
the governor of Samar province.
The damage to the coconut- and rice-growing region was
expected to amount to more than 3 billion pesos ($69 million),
Citi Research said in a report, with "massive losses" for
private property.
Residents of Tacloban, 580 km (360 miles) southeast of
Manila, told terrifying accounts of being swept away by a wall
of water, revealing a city that had been hopelessly unprepared
for a storm of Haiyan's power.
Most of the damage and deaths were caused by waves that
inundated towns, washed ships ashore and swept away villages in
scenes reminiscent of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.
Jean Mae Amande, 22, said she was washed several kilometres
from her home by the surge of water. The current ripped her out
to sea before pushing her back to shore where she was able to
cling to a tree and grab a rope thrown from a boat.
An old man who had been swimming with her died when his neck
was gashed by an iron roof, she said.
"It's a miracle that the ship was there," Amande said.
