The cities of Cagayan de Oro and nearby Iligan on Mindanao
island were worst hit when Typhoon Wasi slammed ashore while
people slept late on Friday and early Saturday, sending torrents
of water and mud through villages and stripping mountainsides
bare.
"This is the first time this has happened in our city,"
Vicente Emano, mayor of Cagayan de Oro, said in a radio
interview. He said officials in the area did not receive
adequate warning before the typhoon struck.
The Philippine National Red Cross (PNRC) estimated 497 were
killed in eight provinces in the southern Mindanao region, with
more than 100 still missing.
"It's difficult to be certain on those missing," Gwendolyn
Pang, secretary-general of the PNRC, told Reuters. "The floods
washed out whole houses and families inside. It's possible
entire families are dead and no one is reporting them missing."
The latest report by the state disaster agency said 327
people had been killed and 274 were missing.
Disaster and health officials were struggling to deal with
the scores of bodies that have been recovered. Some have been
stacked one on top of another in local mortuaries.
Mindanao island, the southernmost in the Philippines, is a
mineral-rich region that also produces rice and corn but is not
normally on the path of an average 20 typhoons that hit the
Southeast Asian country each year.
"This pose challenges to us ... We need to educate people
with this kind of change in climate," Pang said. "The volume of
rainfall for one month fell for just one day."
RESCUED BY CARGO SHIP
Typhoons normally strike the central Visayas region and the
southern tip or the eastern part of Luzon, the main island in
the north.
Carmelita Pulosan, 42, said she and eight family members and
neighbours survived by sitting on top of the tin roof of their
house as it drifted miles into the open sea after floodwaters
swept through their village.
They were rescued by a passing cargo ship.
"There was a deafening sound followed by a rush of water. We
found ourselves in the river and the current took us out to the
sea," Pulosan, from Cagayan de Oro, told Reuters.
"The current was very strong. God is really good to us. He
saved my family," she said. Only one 3-storey building was left
standing in their village, Pulosan said.
Pang said many residents returned to their villages after
floodwaters receded, but many found their homes destroyed.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the United
States, a major ally of the Philippines, was ready to assist
Philippine authorities.
Wasi, downgraded to a tropical storm with gusts of up to 80
km per hour (50 miles per hour), is now hovering 60 km (40
miles) west of the southwestern city of Puerto Princesa and is
expected to move out of Philippine waters later on Sunday.
