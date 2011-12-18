* Troops search for bodies, build coffins
* Authorities appeal for food, water and body bags
* Area hit is not in usual typhoon belt
(Updates toll)
By Erik De Castro
CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines, Dec 18 Rescuers
searched for more than 800 people missing in the southern
Philippines on Sunday after flash floods and landslides swept
houses into rivers and out to sea, killing more than 650 people
in areas ill-prepared to cope with storms.
Cagayan de Oro and nearby Iligan cities on Mindanao island
were worst hit when Typhoon Washi slammed ashore while people
slept late on Friday and early Saturday, sending torrents of
water and mud through villages and stripping mountainsides bare.
The Philippine National Red Cross (PNRC) said 652 people
were killed in eight provinces in the southern Mindanao region,
with more than 800 missing.
"Our office was swamped with hundreds of requests to help
find their missing parents, children and relatives," Gwendolyn
Pang, secretary-general of the PNRC, told reporters. "We're
helping coordinate the search with local government, army,
police and even other aid agencies."
Floods washed away entire houses with families inside in
dozens of coastal villages in Cagayan de Oro and Iligan.
"This is the first time this has happened in our city,"
Vicente Emano, mayor of Cagayan de Oro, said in a radio
interview. He said officials in the area did not receive
adequate warning before the typhoon struck.
The state disaster agency said adequate warnings had been
given to officials and residents three days before the typhoon
made landfall on Friday.
BODIES PILED UP; SOLDIERS BUILD COFFINS
Disaster and health officials were struggling to deal with
the scores of bodies that have been recovered. Some were stacked
one on top of each other in under-staffed mortuaries that were
unable to cope with the numbers of dead.
"I saw for myself bloated bodies of women and children, not
less than 100," Vice President Jejomar Binay told Philippines
radio as he toured the worst hit areas in Cagayan de Oro.
Binay distributed food packs and ordered the relocation of
families living near waterways and other hazards.
Brigadier General Roland Amarille, head of an army task
force in Iligan, said soldiers had been mobilized to recover
bodies and build coffins.
"We need body bags and lime to deal with too many cadavers,"
Amarille said, fearing an outbreak of disease.
"Local mortuaries are no longer accepting cadavers and they
are even asking people to bury the dead at once because there
are too many bodies even in hallways," he said.
Most of the fatalities were from a slum area on an island
sandwiched by two rivers in Iligan. "About 70 percent of the
houses on the island were washed into the sea," Amarille said.
Mindanao island, the southernmost in the Philippines, is a
mineral-rich region that also produces rice and corn but is not
normally in the path of an average 20 typhoons that hit the
Southeast Asian country each year.
"This poses challenges to us ... We need to educate people
with this kind of change in climate," Pang said. "The volume of
rainfall for one month fell in just one day."
RESCUED BY CARGO SHIP
Typhoons normally strike the central Visayas region and the
south and east of Luzon, the main island in the north.
Carmelita Pulosan, 42, said she and eight family members and
neighbours survived by sitting on top of the tin roof of their
house as it drifted miles into the open sea after floodwater
swept through their village.
They were rescued by a cargo ship.
"There was a deafening sound followed by a rush of water. We
found ourselves in the river and the current took us out to the
sea," Pulosan, from Cagayan de Oro, told Reuters.
"The current was very strong. God is really good to us. He
saved my family," she said. Only one 3-storey building was left
standing in their village, Pulosan said.
Red Cross official Pang said officials and residents did not
expect such a huge volume of water cascading down mountains into
river systems because the area was not in the typhoon belt.
She said Cagayan de Oro last experienced floods in 2009 but
there was only minimal damage and no deaths.
Many people found their homes destroyed after returning to
shattered villages, Pang said.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the United
States, a major ally of the Philippines, was ready to help. The
Chinese embassy would donate $10,000 to help in the relief
efforts, an embassy official said.
Washi, downgraded to a tropical storm with gusts of up to 80
km per hour (50 miles per hour), was hovering about 60 km (40
miles) west of the southwestern city of Puerto Princesa and was
expected to move out of Philippine waters late on Sunday.
(Additional reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Manny Mogato
in MANILA; Editing by Robert Birsel)