MANILA Nov 7 Authorities grounded ferry
servives and called in fishing boats on Thursday as an
approaching super typhoon, the most powerful to hit the western
Pacific this year, gained strength on a path set for the central
Philippines.
With centre winds of 215 kph (133 mph) and gusts of up to
250 kph, typhoon Haiyan, rated a category-five storm, the most
severe, was moving west northwest at 30 kph in the Pacific
Ocean. It was expected to make landfall at mid-day on Friday
between the central islands of Samar and Leyte.
"I have issued a call to prepare for the worst," said Ben
Evardone, a member of Congress representing Eastern Samar
province, one of the areas likely to be hit.
"We have mobilised all LGUs (local government units) and all
resources for any contingency. There were already forced and
pre-emptive evacuations in some danger areas," he said.
Areas in the path of the storm were already experiencing
strong winds and heavy rains, he said.
The coast guard suspended ferry operations, ordered a halt
to fishing and warned deep-sea fishing boats to seek shelter or
return to port. Schools and some offices were shut down and
power and communication lines would be switched off.
Officials used bullhorns to tell residents of coastal and
upland villages to move to safer areas, while some people were
tying their houses on stable posts. Trees were being trimmed and
boats dragged onto shore.
The state weather bureau raised storm alerts on
coconut-growing Samar and Leyte. Officials in a dozen other
central provinces also began stockpiling food, water and other
relief supplies.
In September, typhoon Usagi with centre winds of 205 kph and
gusts of up to 240 kph, also a category-five storm, battered the
Philippines' northernmost island of Batanes before wreaking more
damage in southern China.
An average of 20 typhoons hit the Philippines every year. In
2011, typhoon Washi killed 1,200 people, displaced 300,000 and
destroyed more than 10,000 homes.
Bopha, the strongest storm to hit last year, flattened three
coastal towns on the southern island of Mindanao, killing 1,100
people and destroying crops, property and infrastructure worth
$1.04 billion.
