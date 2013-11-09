MANILA Nov 9 Typhoon Haiyan, possibly the
strongest storm ever to hit land, was barrelling out of the
Philippines on Saturday after it flattened houses, triggered
landslides and floods and knocked out power and communications
across a number of islands.
In the central Philippines, nearly all houses in Tacloban in
Leyte province with a population of about 220,000, were toppled
and casualties were feared to be massive, a disaster official
said.
"Almost all houses were destroyed, many are totally damaged.
Only a few houses are left standing, but with partial damages,"
Major Rey Balido, a spokesman for the national disaster agency,
told Reuters.
"Our disaster officials can't give a number on casualties
yet, the communication lines are down," Balido said. "But I
asked our teams to send us even a crude body count, they are
just using a satellite phone and the signal is poor."
Early official reports said at least four people had died,
four others were missing and seven were injured by the typhoon.
Local radio reports said at least two more people had been
killed on Cebu island, a popular tourist destination.
Haiyan, a Category-5 typhoon, had weakened after hitting
land at least five times in the Philippines, but weather
forecasters said it could strengthen again as it passes over the
South China Sea before heading to Vietnam on Sunday.
The typhoon was hovering 440 kilometers west of San Jose, in
southwestern Occidental Mindoro province, packing winds of a
maximum 175 kph, with gusts of up to 210 kph.
The storm lashed the islands of Leyte and Samar with 275-kph
wind gusts and 5-6 metre (15-19 ft) waves on Friday before
scouring the northern tip of Cebu province.
It weakened slightly as it moved west northwest towards
Capiz and Aklan provinces and near the tourist island of
Boracay, later hitting Mindoro island.
About a million people took shelter in 37 provinces, after
President Benigno Aquino appealed to people in the path of the
typhoon to leave vulnerable areas, such as river banks, coastal
villages and mountain slopes.
Teams from communications and power companies were trying to
restore services, but authorities warned that may take days.
Ferry services and airports in the central Philippines
remained closed. The military said it was deploying at least one
C-130 cargo plane loaded with relief goods and emergency
supplies to Tacloban city early on Saturday.
Haiyan was the second Category 5 typhoon to hit the
Philippines this year after Typhoon Usagi in September. An
average of 20 typhoons strike the Philippines every year, and
Haiyan was the 24th in 2013.
Last year, Typhoon Bopha flattened three towns on southern
Mindanao region, killed 1,100 people and caused damage totaling
more than $1 billion.
(Editing by Christopher Wilson)