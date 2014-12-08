MANILA Dec 8 Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos
began to return to their homes battered by a powerful typhoon at
the weekend, but the nation collectively breathed a sigh of
relief as a massive evacuation plan appeared to minimise
fatalities.
The death toll from typhoon Hagupit stood at four on Monday,
as over a million people escaped the wrath of the category-3
storm in evacuation centres across the centre of the country,
although hundreds of homes were flattened.
A year after a category-5 super-storm travelling roughly the
same path left more than 7,000 people dead or missing in the
Philippines, authorities took no chances and evacuated entire
towns and villages into over 1,500 evacuation centres on Friday
and Saturday.
"We're happy that we've learned our lessons from our past
experiences. This is a good sign," said Gwendolyn Pang,
secretary general of the Philippine Red Cross.
Delia Monleon, mayor of Jipapad, a town of 7,000 people in
Eastern Samar province, said flood waters were still preventing
people from getting to their homes.
"Our problem is power, food is a problem because boats
cannot leave," said Monleon. "It was flooded yesterday so we
can't leave to look for food," she said.
Hagupit was crawling west at 10 kph (6 mph) from central
Romblon islands towards Oriental Mindoro province on Monday,
with winds of up to 120 kph (75 mph) near the centre and gusts
of up to 150 kph (93 kph), the PAGASA weather bureau said.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco, Manuel Mogato and Neil
Jerome Morales; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)