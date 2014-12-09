(Adds farm damage at 1.3 billion pesos, communications
restored, all storm alerts lifted)
By Erik de Castro
DOLORES, Philippines Dec 9 Philippine emergency
workers were struggling on Tuesday to reach coastal villages on
an island hardest hit by a typhoon where thousands of homes have
been wrecked by powerful winds and a storm surge rising three to
four metres (10 to 13 feet).
Nearly 13,000 houses were crushed and more than 22,300
damaged on the eastern island of Samar, where Typhoon Hagupit
made landfall on Saturday and made slow progress across the
country, officials said.
The Philippine weather bureau lifted all storm alerts after
Hagupit, one of several typhoons to hit the tropical archipelago
each year, was downgraded to a tropical depression and headed
west towards Vietnam.
Roofs were ripped from houses, wooden huts were reduced to
matchwood and coconut trees torn up by the roots. Most of the
victims, on Samar island, were washed away in floods and some
hit by fallen trees, the Philippine Red Cross said.
Red Cross chairman Richard Gordon told Reuters the agency
received reports that 35 people died but it can only confirm 22
deaths. The official government death toll has risen to eight.
"Access is very difficult. There are landslides, some are
one-lane roads. In the inner barangays (villages), many of the
roads have been washed out by flash floods," Gordon said.
"...It's a long trek (to the villages), it's like Yolanda
all over again," Gordon said, referring to super typhoon Haiyan,
which hit the same area of the central Philippines last year.
But the damage was nowhere near that wrought by Haiyan,
which destroyed or damaged more than a million homes, although
farm damage from Hagupit, mostly to rice crops, was initially
estimated at 1.3 billion pesos ($29.17 million).
Learning lessons from Haiyan, which left more than 7,000
dead or missing, authorities launched a massive evacuation
effort days ahead of the storm, emptying whole towns and
villages.
Bank employee Arnalyn Bula told Reuters how howling winds
had pounded the walls of her aunt's two-storey concrete home in
Dolores in Eastern Samar, where her family sought shelter.
"Our kitchen was wrecked. Around us, our neighbours' homes
were flattened like folded paper," said Bula, 27.
Some residents in Dolores hung signs that read "help us" as
they appealed for food, water and shelter.
"We were inside an evacuation site when the roof caved in,"
a woman told local radio. "God saved us. There were no
casualties. There will still be Christmas for us."
President Benigno Aquino changed his mind and will travel to
Busan on Thursday to attend the annual summit of Southeast Asian
countries and South Korea. Earlier, he said he was skipping the
event to focus attention on the typhoon clean-up.
The National Grid Corp said nearly two million homes across
the central Philippines and the south of the main island of
Luzon were still without power.
Domestic travel resumed, markets reopened and state workers
returned to offices. Some shopping malls used emergency power
but schools stayed closed for a second day. Mobile phone
services were also restored.
Thousands of people emerged from shelters to fix wrecked
homes and clean up debris, including fallen trees and power
poles. Aid trucks were reaching some of the hardest-hit areas
after soldiers reopened roads.
Armed forces head General Gregorio Catapang said two C130
planes were taking in food, water and relief supplies.
($1=44.5650 Philippine pesos)
(Additional reporting by Rosemarie Francisco, Manny Mogato,
Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales in Manila; Writing by
Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Nick Macfie)