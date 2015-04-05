By Manuel Mogato
| MANILA, April 5
MANILA, April 5 Hundreds of people in the north
of the main Philippine island of Luzon left evacuation centres
and returned home on Sunday after a typhoon weakened
significantly as it made landfall, although officials still
warned of heavy rain and rough seas.
Once described as super typhoon Maysak as it bore down on
the Philippines in recent days, the storm was carrying winds of
55 km ph (35 mph) and was rated as a tropical depression as it
made landfall on Sunday morning.
"We thank God," said Alexander Pama, executive director of
the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
"From a super typhoon a week ago, we now have a tropical
depression. We are spared once more from a disaster."
Pama said no reports of casualties had been received as
residents in coastal towns in the Luzon provinces of Isabela and
Aurora emerged from shelters to return home.
However, he warned people in low-lying areas and near
mountain slopes to remain vigilant because the storm could still
bring heavy rains, flash floods and landslides.
Fishing boats and small ferries were still prohibited from
returning to sea.
While there were still some travel restrictions, the
weakening of the storm was generally good news as millions of
Filipinos began returning to the capital from beaches and
mountain resorts after the four-day Easter holiday.
Maysak, which carried winds of about 250 kph (155 mph) at
its peak, killed nine people as it barreled through the sparsely
populated Federated States of Micronesia east of the
Philippines, smashing houses and destroying crops.
