(Clarifies Tropical Storm Risk forecast)
MANILA May 10 Thousands of passengers were
stranded in seaports and some domestic flights were cancelled as
Typhoon Noul strengthened further before its expected landfall
in the northeastern tip of the Philippines on Sunday.
The typhoon was packing winds of up to 170 kph (105 mph),
with gusts of up to 205 kph (125 mph), as it approached the
rice-producing provinces of Isabela and Cagayan about 400 km
(250 miles) north of the capital, Manila.
But the typhoon had shrunk significantly, with heavy to
intense rains expected within a 150-km diameter, half the
initial forecasts, and might bring storm surges of up to 1.5
metres over the eastern coasts of Isabela and Cagayan, the
weather bureau said.
"It will almost just brush the country but it will bring
strong winds," weather forecaster Fernando Cada said in a radio
interview.
Noul, moving at 17 kph, was estimated at 140 km (85 miles)
northeast of Casiguran, Aurora province.
But United Kingdom-based Tropical Storm Risk estimated the
typhoon, forecast to develop into category 5, would skip
Philippine provinces and veer north over the waters towards
Japan. (bit.ly/18nzbrs)
More than 10,000 passengers and over 1,000 shipping vessels
were stranded in various ports in the country, mostly along its
eastern seaboard. Cebu Pacific cancelled at least six
domestic flights to northern Philippines.
Officials in northern Philippine provinces have alerted
rescue units and positioned relief goods, as they prepared to
move people away from low-lying and flood-prone areas.
"They are now ready there, but we will still augment, send
reinforcement, so that they won't have any difficulty in case
the size of the typhoon widens," Bonifacio Cuarteros, head of
Cagayan province's disaster agency, said in a radio interview.
More than 11,000 residents were evacuated to temporary
shelters in two towns around Mount Bulusan, a volcano in central
Philippines that erupted twice last week, because of the danger
of mud flows.
An average of 20 typhoons cross the Philippines annually,
with the storms becoming fiercer in recent years. More than
8,000 people died or went missing and about a million were made
homeless by Haiyan, a category 5 typhoon that struck the central
Philippines in 2013.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Peter Cooney)