MANILA Aug 21 Four people died and hundreds
fled their homes on Friday when a category three typhoon bore
down on the northern Philippines, disaster officials said.
Packing winds of 170 kph (105 mph) and gusts of up to 205
kph, Typhoon Goni was estimated to be 100 km (62 miles) east of
Cagayan province in the northern Philippine and was moving
slowly at 7 kph west-northwest towards southern Japan.
Civil defence and regional police officials said four people
died, one by drowning and three buried by landslides. Three
others were injured and another was unaccounted for.
"We evacuated more than 400 people in Cagayan and Batanes
provinces, which bore the brunt of the typhoon," Norma Talosig,
civil defence regional director, told reporters. "They were
moved to higher and safer ground because of rising floodwaters
and possible storm surge."
More than 300 people were also evacuated in the mountainous
Cordillera region, which was threatened by landslides.
Goni brought heavy to intense rain, causing landslides and
floodings in coastal and low-lying areas in the north, said
Alexander Pama, executive director of the National Disaster Risk
Reduction and Management Council.
He said power was cut in wide areas in northern Luzon, sea
and air travel were suspended and fishing boats were prevented
from going to the sea.
Army units with heavy equipment were deployed to clear roads
of loosened soil and debris to speed up delivery of relief goods
to displaced families in temporary shelter areas.
An average of 20 typhoons pass through the Philippines every
year. The most destructive and deadly hit the central
Philippines in November 2013, killing more than 6,300 people and
displaced more than 200,000.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato)