MANILA Aug 22 The death toll in the Philippines
from Typhoon Goni rose to nine after five more people were
buried by landslides in mountainous areas, officials said on
Saturday.
Packing gusts of up to 185 kph (115 mph), Goni was estimated
to be 105 km (65 miles) east-northeast of Batanes, the
northernmost province in the Philippines, and moving at 13 kph
towards southern Japan.
Weather forecasters said Goni would be out of the region of
the Philippines by Monday, improving conditions in the capital
Manila, where some workplaces and schools had been closed
because of rainfall. Storm alerts were lifted in some northern
provinces.
"There was a new landslide early this morning, which buried
some houses," Nestor Fongwan, governor of Benguet province, told
radio stations. "We've pulled out four bodies."
In Baguio City, capital of the Cordillera mountain region,
the amount of rain overnight exceeded the average volume for the
whole month, disaster officials said.
Alexander Pama, executive director of the National Disaster
Risk Reduction and Management Council, said nearly 1,000 people
had been displaced by landslides and floods in the north.
In some areas, shipping was suspended, flights grounded and
roads closed by floods, landslides, toppled power lines and
uprooted trees.
Soldiers have been clearing roads to speed up delivery of
food, drinking water and other vital supplies, Pama said.
An average of 20 typhoons a year pass through the
Philippines. The most deadly and destructive, Haiyan, killed
more than 6,300 people and displaced hundreds of thousands in
November 2013.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Andrew Roche)