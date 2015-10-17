MANILA Oct 17 Philippine authorities cancelled
flights and urged residents and tourists to move to safer ground
on Saturday as a powerful typhoon approached northeastern parts
of the main island of Luzon.
With winds of up to 160 kph (99 mph), typhoon Koppu is about
300 km (185 miles) east of Baler in Aurora province, moving west
and due to make landfall in the next 12 to 18 hours.
Disaster agency officials said about 300 hundred people
living in vulnerable coastal or low-lying areas had already
sought shelter due to the risk of floods, landslides and storm
surges of up to 2 metres (6.5 ft).
"We are asking 2,000 foreign and local tourists, most of
them surfers, to abandon seaside resorts and go to safer areas,"
Gabriel Llave, a Baler municipal disaster official, told radio
station dzMM.
Rain had already started in Manila though winds are not
expected to be strong enough in the capital to cause damage.
The weather bureau said ferries and fishing boats should
also seek shelter or stay in port with a risk of the storm
generating large sea swells.
AccuWeather, a weather information provider, said Koppu
could drench large areas of rice-growing Luzon with between 300
to 600 mm (12 to 24 inches) of rain and cause life-threatening
flooding and mudslides.
Airport authorities have grounded 14 domestic flights, while
the Coast Guard has suspended a search for a missing yacht with
four on board in the South China Sea.
On Friday, President Benigno Aquino appealed on television
to people not to panic and to make preparations. The last time
Aquino made a televised appeal was in 2013, the day before super
typhoon Haiyan struck the central Philippines, killing more than
6,300 people and leaving millions homeless.
An average of 20 typhoons hit the Philippines every year.
