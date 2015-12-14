* Authorities say 750,000 people evacuated
* Typhoon Melor makes landfall just south of main island
* Flights grounded, ferries and fishing boasts stranded in
port
By Manuel Mogato
MANILA, Dec 14 Hundreds of thousands of people
were evacuated from the central Philippines on Monday as a
typhoon with winds of up to 150 kph (95 mph) made landfall,
dumping heavy rain that could cause flooding, landslides and
storm surges, authorities warned.
About 40 domestic flights were grounded, while 73 ferries
and hundreds of fishing boats were ordered to remain in port as
typhoon Melor hit the village of Batag on the northern tip of
Samar island.
Known locally as typhoon Nona, it was expected to roll
across nearby islands before making landfall later on Monday
close to Sorsogon, about 385 km (240 miles) southeast of the
capital, Manila, on the heavily populated main island of Luzon.
Melor was plotting a similar path to Haiyan, a category 5
typhoon that struck the central Philippines in 2013. Almost
8,000 people were killed or left missing by Haiyan.
Disaster authorities have temporarily closed schools and
some offices and evacuated about 750,000 people in three
provinces. About 8,000 people were stranded after the coast
guard stopped ferries and fishing boats from leaving ports in
the central Philippines.
"Melor is a very compact typhoon, so that will prevent its
most devastating impacts from extending too far from its
centre," said AccuWeather meteorologist Adam Douty.
He said the typhoon had weakened a little as it encountered
drier air early on Monday. "While Melor will not slam onshore as
a super typhoon as once feared, it still poses dangers to lives
and property," Douty said.
Alexander Pama, executive director of the National Disaster
Risk Reduction and Management Council, said typhoon Melor was
expected to cause flooding, landslides and storm surges of up to
4 metres (13 feet) and disrupt power and communications.
About 20 provinces, some around Manila, are under public
storm alert due to strong winds and torrential rains of up to
300 mm (12 inches) within a 300 km (185 miles) radius.
About 20 major typhoons pass through the Philippines each
year.
