MANILA Dec 15 Wide areas of the central
Philippines were plunged into darkness on Tuesday as powerful
typhoon Melor barreled into the coconut-growing region, causing
flooding, storm surges and forcing almost 800,000 people to
evacuate their homes, officials said.
Known locally as Nona, the storm packing winds of 140 kph
(87 mph) was about 40 km (25 mile) north-northeast of Romblon
island early on Tuesday, moving west and weakening.
"Melor will continue to weaken as it crosses the central
Philippines into Tuesday," weather provider Accuweather said.
"However, damaging wind gusts higher than 130 kph will target
the rest of southern Luzon to Mindoro."
Romblon residents reported heavy rain and strong winds from
midnight. Power was cut as transmission lines and electric posts
came down.
Alexander Pama, executive director of the National Disaster
Risk Reduction and Management Council, said nearly 800,000
people had been evacuated to shelter areas.
"So far, we have not received any report of typhoon-related
casualties," he said.
Media reported that three people had been killed on Samar
island, where Melor first made landfall on Monday, although this
could not immediately be confirmed.
Power services in six central provinces were disrupted and
emergency teams were assessing damage to agriculture and
infrastructure, Pama said.
Schools and some offices were closed. Dozens of domestic
flights and ferry services were cancelled, and the fishing fleet
took shelter due to waves as high as 14 metres (46 ft).
Another potential tropical system will hit the southern
Philippines later this week, Accuweather said.
An average of 20 typhoons pass through the country every
year. In 2013, typhoon Haiyan struck the central Philippines,
killing more than 6,300 people and leaving 1.4 million homeless.
