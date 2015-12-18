MANILA Dec 18 Maoist rebels in the Philippines
exploited the havoc unleashed by a typhoon to attack an army
relief convoy on Friday, authorities said, as the death toll
from the storm rose to 41.
Melor, a category 3 typhoon when it made landfall in the
central Philippines this week, died out in the South China Sea
on Thursday, but left a trail of destruction on farming and
infrastructure.
The guerillas attacked the army relief convoy early on
Friday, wounding two soldiers, a disaster management official
said.
"An army convoy was ambushed after delivering relief goods
in typhoon-hit areas," said Alexander Pama of the National
Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
An army spokesman blamed Maoist-led rebels for the attack.
The communist New People's Army has waged a guerrilla
campaign in the region for more than four decades, and the
attack came just five days ahead of a unilateral ceasefire
declared by the rebels.
Reuters could not immediately reach a rebel spokesman for
comment.
Media reported 41 people had been killed in the storm by
falling trees, drowning and electrocution, as well as being
buried in landslides.
Four people were missing, with 20 injured and nearly 750,000
moved to evacuation centres. About a third are still in shelter
areas, expecting to spend Christmas next week homeless and
without power.
More than 935 million pesos ($19.71 million) worth of
infrastructure and farmland were devastated as up to 300 mm (12
inches) of rain inundated rice paddies on the main island of
Luzon and strong winds uprooted trees, the disaster agency said.
Domestic flights and ferry services have resumed but some
schools stayed shut. Communications and power returned to some
areas while roads have been cleared of debris.
Officials said another storm could bring heavy rain late on
Friday to the southern island of Mindanao.
The Philippines is hit by about 20 typhoons a year. In 2013,
typhoon Haiyan killed more than 6,300 people and left 1.4
million homeless.
($1=47.4400 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)