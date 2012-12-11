By Erik de Castro
| DAVAO CITY, Philippines
communities in the Philippines including hill tribes are facing
hunger a week after a typhoon struck, and with roads blocked,
supplies will have to be dropped by air, authorities said on
Tuesday.
Typhoon Bopha killed 714 people and caused crop damage worth
10.3 billion pesos ($250 million) when it hit on Tuesday last
week. Nearly 900 people are unaccounted for and about 2,000 were
injured, the national disaster agency said.
The most intense storm to hit the disaster-prone Philippines
this year wiped out communities near the coast in the southern
provinces of Davao Oriental and Compostela Valley.
But villages inland were also hard hit by floods and
landslides and many are cut off. The Philippines has asked for
help from allies and the private sector to get help in by air.
"Their food is fast dwindling, their roads are blocked by
fallen trees and boulders and it will not be long before
everyone in these upland villages will go hungry," Manggob
Masinaring, a member of a mountain tribe and a volunteer relief
worker, told reporters.
Compounding the problem was that the source of water for
many villages had been blocked or polluted by mud and debris.
"The streams, which are their only source of water, are too
murky for drinking," Masinaring said.
International agencies including the Red Cross and World
Food Programme have appealed for nearly $100 million for food
and shelter for 5.4 million people affected by the typhoon.
Nearly 400,000 people lost their homes and farms.
Major-General Ariel Bernardo, the army division commander in
the south, said food and other supplies would have to be dropped
by helicopter to the most isolated communities, including hill
tribes, who had yet to be reached.
Stephen Anderson, country director for the World Food
Programme in the Philippines, said help had to be delivered fast
to communities that had lost everything -- homes, crops and all
"productive assets".
"These people are extremely vulnerable ... it's a race
against time," Anderson told Reuters.
The Philippines had asked the United States if it could de
help with its ships, planes and helicopters, said Benito Ramos,
executive director of the national disaster agency. Britain had
offered to send two heavy-lift helicopters, he said.
Private companies and individuals were also being asked to
help with their helicopters.
About 20 typhoons hit the Philippines every year, often
causing death and destruction. Almost exactly a year ago,
typhoon Washi killed nearly 1,500 people in Mindanao, but most
storms make landfall further north.
($1 = 40.9400 Philippine pesos)
