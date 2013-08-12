MANILA Aug 12 The year's most powerful typhoon
slammed into the Philippines on Monday, triggering landslides
and floods, cutting power and communications and leaving 9
fishermen missing, weather and disaster officials said.
Typhoon Utor, packing winds of 140 km per hour (87 mph) near
its centre and gusts of up to 170 km per hour, weakened slightly
after hitting the country's north and is moving slowly
west-northwest at 19 km per hour, the officials said.
The coastal town of Casiguran in Aurora province, 343 km
northeast of the capital Manila, suffered the worst damage,
after Utor set off landslides that blocked its only access road.
"Power was cut in the wee hours of the morning up to now, as
well as communication lines in three towns in Aurora, Casiguran
included," provincial governor Gerardo Noveras told ANC
television, adding that the full extent of damage was still
unknown.
Devastation ranged from uprooted trees, fallen lamposts and
tangled power lines to several flattened houses, a television
broadcast showed.
The typhoon, the 12th tropical cyclone this year, is
expected to sweep through the northern Philippine provinces of
Benguet and Ilocos Sur before exiting towards the South China
Sea by Tuesday, disaster and weather officials said.
The national disaster agency said there were no reports of
casualties so far but nine fishermen were missing from the
southeastern coastal provinces of Camarines Norte and
Catanduanes.
About 20 typhoons hit the Philippines every year, often
causing death and destruction. A state of national calamity was
declared last December after typhoon Bopha killed more than 700
people in the resource-rich south, but most storms make landfall
further north.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)