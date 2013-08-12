* Typhoon leaves trail of death and destruction
* Mountain areas isolated by landslides and power outages
* Rice, corn and coconut crops heavily damaged in
northeastern province
MANILA, Aug 12 The most powerful typhoon to hit
the Philippines this year triggered landslides and floods on
Monday, disrupting power and communication links to leave one
man dead and 13 fishermen missing, weather and disaster
officials said.
Typhoon Utor, packing winds of 150 km per hour (93 mph) near
its centre and gusts of up to 185 kmph, regained strength as it
moved out of northern Luzon island towards the South China Sea,
headed west-northwest at 19 kmph, the officials said.
The coastal town of Casiguran in Aurora province, 343 km
northeast of the capital Manila, suffered the worst damage,
after the typhoon set off landslides that blocked its only
access road.
"About 90 percent of our agriculture was destroyed or
damaged, particularly rice and corn crops and coconut
plantations," Aurora governor Gerardo Noveras told ANC
television, adding that the full extent of damage was still
unknown.
"We have restored power and communications in some towns,
and we're ready to deliver relief goods to affected families."
But Casiguran and another coastal town were still isolated,
he said.
Television showed images of devastation ranging from
uprooted trees and fallen lamp-posts to tangled power lines and
flattened houses. Most mountain roads were blocked by boulders
and loosened soil.
By Tuesday, the typhoon, the twelfth tropical cyclone this
year, will have crossed Philippine borders and head for southern
China, officials said.
The national disaster agency said a man clearing a clogged
drain was killed when a landslide buried him in mountainous
Benguet province, while 13 fishermen in the coastal provinces of
Pangasinan and Camarines Sur were reported missing.
Police are also checking reports of three missing fishing
boats, with 25 men aboard. But 9 fishermen earlier reported
missing on the central island of Catanduanes have all been
accounted for, disaster officials said.
Schools in the capital and most parts of Luzon were closed
while two local carriers suspended 18 domestic flights. Sea
travel halted and commuter buses were stalled.
About 20 typhoons hit the Philippines every year, often
bringing death and destruction. A state of national calamity was
declared last December after typhoon Bopha killed more than 700
people in the resource-rich south, but most storms make landfall
further north.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato, Rosemarie Francisco and Karen
Lema; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)