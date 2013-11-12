* U.S. aircraft carrier heads for disaster zone
* Toll could to rise as rescuers reach devastated towns
* U.N. says 660,000 people displaced
(Recasts with new death toll from Aquino, World Bank)
By Andrew R.C. Marshall and Manuel Mogato
TACLOBAN, Philippines, Nov 12 The death toll
from Typhoon Haiyan's rampage through the Philippines is closer
to 2,000 or 2,500 than the 10,000 previously estimated,
President Benigno Aquino said on Tuesday as U.S. and British
warships headed toward his nation to help with relief efforts.
"Ten thousand, I think, is too much," Aquino told CNN in an
interview. "There was emotional drama involved with that
particular estimate."
Aquino said the government was still gathering information
from various storm-struck areas and the death toll may rise.
"We're hoping to be able to contact something like 29
municipalities left wherein we still have to establish their
numbers, especially for the missing, but so far 2,000, about
2,500, is the number we are working on as far as deaths are
concerned," he said.
The official death toll stood at 1,774 on Tuesday.
Philippine officials have been overwhelmed by Haiyan, one of
the strongest typhoons on record, which tore through the central
Philippines on Friday and flattened Tacloban, coastal capital of
Leyte province where officials had feared 10,000 people died,
many drowning in a tsunami-like wall of seawater.
Aquino revealed the lower estimated toll after the
nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington set sail
for the Philippines carrying about 5,000 sailors and more than
80 aircraft to accelerate relief efforts. It was joined by four
other U.S. Navy ships and should arrive in two to three days,
the Pentagon said.
"The weather is pretty bad out there, so we are limited by
seas and wind," Captain Thomas Disy, commander of the USS
Antietam, a missile cruiser that is part of the carrier group,
said in Hong Kong. "But we are going to be going as fast as we
possibly can."
Relief supplies poured into Tacloban along roads flanked
with corpses and canyons of debris as the rain fell again.
Rescue workers scrambled to reach other towns and villages still
cut off, which could reveal the full extent of the casualties
and devastation.
"There are hundreds of other towns and villages stretched
over thousands of kilometres that were in the path of the
typhoon and with which all communication has been cut," said
Natasha Reyes, emergency coordinator in the Philippines at
Médecins Sans Frontières.
"No one knows what the situation is like in these more rural
and remote places, and it's going to be some time before we have
a full picture."
She described the devastation as unprecedented for the
Philippines, a disaster-prone archipelago of more than 7,000
islands that sees about 20 typhoons a year, likening the storm
to "a massive earthquake followed by huge floods."
About 660,000 people have been displaced and many have no
access to food, water or medicine, the United Nations said.
Britain is also sending a navy warship with equipment to
make drinking water from seawater and a military transport
aircraft. The HMS Daring left Singapore and expects to arrive in
two or three days.
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said the development
lender was considering boosting its conditional cash transfer
program for the Philippines in the wake of the storm.
CORPSE-CHOKED WASTELAND
Aquino has declared a state of national calamity and
deployed hundreds of soldiers in Tacloban, a once-vibrant port
city of 220,000 that is now a wasteland without any sign of a
government, as city and hospital workers focus on saving their
families and securing food.
"Basically, the only branch of government that is working
here is the military," Philippine Army Major Ruben Guinolbay
told Reuters in Tacloban. "That is not good. We are not supposed
to take over government."
Tacloban's government was wiped out by the storm, said
Interior Secretary Manuel Roxas. Officials were dead, missing or
too overcome with grief to work. Of the city's 293 police
officers, only 20 had shown up for duty, he said.
"Today, we have stabilised the situation. There are no
longer reports of looting. The food supply is coming in. Up to
50,000 food packs are coming in every day, with each pack able
to feed up to a family of five for three days," he said.
Corazon Soliman, Secretary of the Philippine Department of
Social Welfare and Development, said aid had reached a third of
Tacloban's 45,000 families. Most of its stores remain closed -
either destroyed or shut after widespread looting.
"Those that opened saw their goods wiped out of their
shelves right away," Soliman said.
CHAOS AT AIRPORT
Two Philippine Air Force C-130 cargo planes landed at
Tacloban airport early on Tuesday, but unloaded more soldiers
than relief supplies. Among dozens of troops was a unit of
Special Forces, underscoring concerns about civil disorder.
The Special Forces immediately deployed at the airport to
hold back angry and desperate families waiting in heavy rain in
the hope of boarding the planes returning to Manila.
"Get back! Get back in the building!" shouted air force
officials through megaphones, gesturing the crowds back inside
the wrecked terminal. Many had walked for hours from their
destroyed homes, carrying meagre possessions.
The sick, infants and the elderly were taken on board first.
Pale-faced babies were passed over the crowd and carried on with
several injured people. Many people wept and begged officials to
let them on.
Residents told terrifying accounts of being swept away by a
surge of water in city hopelessly unprepared for power of
Haiyan, known in the Philippines as Yolanda.
Some stayed behind to protect their property, including
Marivel Saraza, 39, who moved her six children farther inland
before Haiyan struck, but stayed behind to look after her home
only a stone's throw from the sea.
She ended up battling through chest-high water to reach
higher ground, while the storm surge destroyed her two-storey
concrete home.
"My house just dissolved in the water," she said.
Saraza now struggles to feed her children. The government
gave her 2 kg (4.4 lb) of rice and a single can of sardines -
barely enough for a family meal - so her husband foraged for
fruit farther inland. But trees have been flattened by winds of
314 kph (195 mph) and rice fields inundated with salt water.
RELIEF EFFORTS PICKING UP
Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said the economic damage in
the coconut- and rice-growing region would likely shave 1
percentage point off of economic growth in 2014.
"Fixation over numbers at this stage is not going to be
useful," Purisima, the top finance ministry official, told
reporters. "I was overwhelmed by the pictures, not the numbers."
The overall financial cost of the destruction was harder to
assess. Initial estimates varied widely, with a report from
German-based CEDIM Forensic Disaster Analysis putting the total
at $8 billion to $19 billion.
International relief efforts have begun to gather pace, with
dozens of countries and organisations pledging tens of millions
of dollars in aid. U.N. aid chief Valerie Amos, who has
travelled to the Philippines, released $25 million for aid
relief on Monday from the U.N. Central Emergency Response Fund.
Rescuers have yet to reach remote parts of the coast, such
as Guiuan, a city of 40,000 people that was largely destroyed.
"We don't need aerial surveys. It won't help the people of
Guiuan," one resident posted on the Armed Forces Facebook page.
"You've already done an aerial survey and you've seen the extent
of the damage, seen the devastation that Yolanda brought... The
people are desperate, hungry and feeling dejected. WE ARE CRYING
FOR HELP!!!"
The typhoon also levelled Basey, a seaside town in Samar
province about 10 km (6 miles) across a bay from Tacloban. About
2,000 people were missing in Basey, its governor said.
