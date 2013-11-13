* Tacloban official says houses now being looted
* Aquino: earlier death toll estimate was based on "emotion"
* U.N. says 670,000 people displaced
* Unconfirmed reports of firefight between security
officials and armed men
(New throughout)
By Andrew R.C. Marshall and Stuart Grudgings
TACLOBAN, Philippines, Nov 13 Desperation
gripped Philippine islands devastated by Typhoon Haiyan as
looting turned deadly on Wednesday and survivors panicked over
shortages of food, water and medicine, some digging up
underground water pipes and smashing them open.
Five days after one of the strongest storms ever recorded
slammed into cities and towns in the central Philippines, anger
and frustration boiled over on Wednesday as essential supplies
dwindled. Some survivors scrawled signs reading "Help us".
Controversy also emerged over the death toll. President
Benigno Aquino said local officials had overstated the loss of
life, saying it was closer to 2,000 or 2,500 than the 10,000
previously estimated. His comments, however, drew scepticism
from some aid workers.
Some areas appeared to teeter near anarchy amid widespread
looting of shops and warehouses for food, water and supplies.
There were reports of gunfire between security forces and
armed men near a mass grave in worst-hit Tacloban in Leyte
province, but city administrator Tecson John Lim denied the
clash based on information he had received from the army.
Eight people were crushed to death when looters raided rice
stockpiles in a government warehouse in the town of Alangalang,
causing a wall to collapse, local authorities said.
Other looters still managed to cart away 33,000 bags of rice
weighing 50 kg (110 lb) each, said Orlan Calayag, administrator
of the state-run grain agency National Food Authority.
Warehouses owned by food and drinks company Universal Robina
Corp and drug company United Laboratories were
ransacked in the storm-hit town of Palo in Leyte, along with a
rice mill in Jaro, said Alfred Li, head of the Leyte Chamber of
Commerce and Industry.
Tacloban city administrator Tecson John Lim said 90 percent
of the coastal city of 220,000 people had been destroyed, with
only 20 percent of residents receiving aid. Houses were now
being looted because warehouses were empty, he said.
"The looting is not criminality. It is self-preservation,"
Lim told Reuters.
Some survivors in Tacloban dug up water pipes in their
desperate need for water.
"We don't know if it's safe. We need to boil it. But at
least we have something," said Christopher Dorano, 38.
"There have been a lot of people who have died here."
Resident Rachel Garduce said the aid - 3 kg (6 lb) of rice
and 1 litre (34 ounces) of water per household a day - was not
enough in her ravaged Tacloban neighbourhood. Her aunt in
Manila, 580 km (360 miles) to the north, was travelling by road
and ferry to bring supplies. "We are hoping she won't get
hijacked," she said.
Secretary Mar Roxas denied law and order were breaking down.
"It is wrong to say there is lawlessness in the city," he told
reporters.
THOUSANDS REPORTED MISSING
The government has been overwhelmed by the force of the
typhoon, which destroyed large swathes of Leyte province where
local officials have said they feared 10,000 people died, many
drowning in a tsunami-like surge of seawater.
Aquino, who has been on the defensive over his handling of
the disaster, said the government was still gathering
information from various storm-struck areas and the death toll
may rise. "Ten thousand, I think, is too much," Aquino told CNN
in an interview. "There was emotional drama involved with that
particular estimate."
Official confirmed deaths stood at 2,275 on Wednesday, with
only 84 missing, a figure aid workers consider off the mark.
"At this time it is definitely not 10,000," Cabinet
Secretary Rene Almendras told a news conference. "There has been
a body count based on the dead lying in the streets but we can't
be accurate because there is still, some people say, there are
people buried in certain areas."
Some aid workers cast doubt over Aquino's estimate.
"Probably it will be higher because numbers are just coming
in. Many of the areas we cannot access," Gwendolyn Pang,
secretary general of the Philippine Red Cross, told Reuters.
The preliminary number of missing, according to the Red
Cross, is 22,000. Pang cautioned that figure could include
people who have since been located.
Google, which has set up websites to help people share and
look for information about missing persons during catastrophes,
currently lists some 65,500 people as missing from the typhoon.
The Person Finder website allows anyone to list a person missing
and to search the database for names.
But Google staff warned against reading too much into the
data, pointing out that a similar website set up after the
Japanese tsunami in 2011 listed more than 600,000 names, far
higher than the final death toll of nearly 20,000.
CHAOTIC EVACUATION
There are not enough flights from Tacloban airport to cope
with the exodus from this stricken town. As darkness fell on
Wednesday, Philippine Special Forces held back hundreds of
people, many of whom had walked for hours to reach the airport
and then waited for days with little or no food or water.
When asked how she and her four children endured three days
of waiting in searing heat and torrential downpours, Marivic
Badilla, 41, held up a small battered umbrella. "We have been
sheltering under this," she said, tears streaming down her face.
Many people complained that military families were given
priority to board the C-130 cargo planes out of Tacloban. "If
you have a friend or relative in the military, you get
priority," said Violeta Duzar, 57, who had waited at the airport
since Sunday with eight family members, including children.
"They say 'Fall in line! Fall in line!' and we all line up.
Then nothing happens," she said of the soldiers presiding over
chaotic scenes.
None of the aid passing through the airport had been
distributed to the needy crowd at its gates.
Firming the resolve of those at the airport to get on a
flight out are reports and rumours of looting and rape in the
ruined city.
"It's the criminals who escaped from the prison. They're
raping the women," said Duzar. "Tacloban is a dead city."
Tacloban city administrator Lim said that "less than ten"
prisoners escaped from jail after the typhoon struck.
More the 670,000 people have been displaced by the storm and
nearly 12 percent of the population directly affected, the
United Nations said.
The World Health Organisation said teams from Belgium,
Japan, Israel and Norway had arrived in the Philippines to set
up field hospitals.
The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington
will arrive later this week, carrying about 5,000 sailors and
more than 80 aircraft. It has been joined by four other U.S.
Navy ships.
The United States, a close ally and former colonial ruler of
the Philippines, has also provided eight C-130 cargo planes for
delivering aid, said Cabinet Secretary Almendras.
Rescuers have reached some previously cut off regions, such
as Guiuan, a wind-swept city of 40,000 people that was spared
the storm surge that washed over Tacloban. Local officials say
85 people were killed in Guiuan, with 24 missing.
The typhoon also levelled Basey, a seaside town in Samar
province about 10 km (6 miles) across a bay from Tacloban. Local
officials say 80 people were killed there.
The overall financial cost of the destruction was hard to
assess. Initial estimates varied widely, with a report from
German-based CEDIM Forensic Disaster Analysis putting the total
at $8 billion to $19 billion.
(Additional reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in Manila, Jeremy
Wagstaff in Singapore and Phil Stewart and Susan Heavey in
Washington. Writing by Jason Szep. Editing by Dean Yates and
Nick Macfie)