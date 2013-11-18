(Writes through)
By Eric dela Cruz
MANILA Nov 18 The United Nations expressed fear
on Monday that some Philippine islands hit by a giant typhoon
have not been reached 10 days after disaster struck and
President Benigno Aquino said the scale of suffering "tempted
him to despair".
Authorities estimate more than 3,900 people were killed when
Typhoon Haiyan, one of the largest ever recorded, made landfall
in the central Philippines and the sea surged ashore.
Philippine authorities, the U.S. military and international
agencies face a mounting humanitarian crisis, with the number of
people displaced by the catastrophe estimated at four million,
up from 900,000 late last week.
Bernard Kerblat, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
representative for the Philippines, said the agency was still
facing coordination problems and bottlenecks.
"As of now, personally, I am not so sure that we've reached
every single portion of the territory where people are in need
of aid," he said.
"And, in fact, I wouldn't be surprised that unfortunately
that there might still be, as I'm speaking to you, day 11 of
this disaster, there might be still very isolated islands."
Orla Fagan, a spokeswoman for the U.N. Office for the
Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said it was a "logistical
nightmare" to get relief supplies out at all.
"The size, the quantity of people that have been affected by
this, this is massive, between 10 and 12.9 million people have
to be assisted to recover from this. This is absolutely huge.
It's like taking the whole of Belgium and trying to assist."
Aquino visited the town of Palo, just south of worst-hit
Tacloban city, where engineers have salvaged generators from a
flood IT park to light up the streets and town hall again.
"One is tempted to despair, but the minute I despair, then
everybody, it cascades down and everybody gets hampered in their
efforts," he said.
HUGE COST
The World Bank is to extend a $500 million emergency loan to
support reconstruction of buildings that can withstand winds of
250 kph (150 mph) to 280 kph and resist severe flooding, it said
in a statement.
Haiyan slammed central Philippine islands with 314 kph
winds, causing tsunami-like storm surges that swallowed nearly
the whole of Tacloban, once home to 220,000 people, in Leyte and
Guiuan town in Eastern Samar.
Nearly 95 percent of the deaths from the typhoon came from
Leyte and Eastern Samar.
Amateur video has emerged of the storm at its peak as it
washed away a structure on the coast of Eastern Samar.
Aid worker Nickson Gensis, along with five others, took
refuge in the top floor of a boarding house and while the others
were praying, he pulled out his camera and started filming.
His footage shows the storm surge wash away a house and turn
the area from barren land to sea in less than 30 seconds.
Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said the cost of rebuilding
would be huge.
"It will be much more than the $500 million (from the World
Bank), even the additional $500 million that the ADB (Asian
Development Bank) is also promising to provide us," he said.
