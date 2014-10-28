MANILA Oct 28 The mayor of the central
Philippine city worst hit by a super typhoon a year ago said on
Tuesday fewer than 100 of 14,500 promised permanent homes had
been built and that thousands were still living in danger zones.
Typhoon Haiyan wiped out or damaged practically everything
in its path as it swept ashore on Nov. 8, 2013, with seven-metre
storm surges destroying around 90 percent of the city of
Tacloban in Leyte province.
Haiyan killed or left missing close to 8,000 people and
displaced as many as four million.
"Building more permanent homes is very slow and takes time.
Hopefully, by January next year, the pace will pick up," Mayor
Alfred Romualdez, nephew of the Philippines' former first lady,
Imelda Marcos, told reporters.
He blamed the lack of suitable land where houses which could
withstand 250-kph (155-mph) winds could be built but said he
hoped the 14,500 homes would be completed by 2017.
"There are still 3,000 people in danger zones, many in tents
and we want them all transferred to transitional shelters by
next month," Romualdez said.
"...One year after typhoon Haiyan, we are back but only
about 50 percent," he said, saying the recovery effort was
slowed down by bureaucracy, shortage of manpower and resources
and other delays.
Construction materials, like galvanized iron sheets, were
also scarce, he said, forcing people to use fallen coconut trees
to build temporary shelters.
Romualdez did not mention graft as a factor in one of Asia's
most corrupt countries.
The Philippines came in at 94 out of 175 countries in
Transparency International's corruption perceptions index last
year.
The Aquino government has a six-year 170 billion pesos
($3.80 billion) master plan to rebuild devastated areas,
building about 200,000 homes and providing more sustainable jobs
for 2.6 million people who living below the poverty line.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Nick Macfie)