MANILA Aug 24 Philippine army helicopters on
Monday airlifted food, water and relief supplies to thousands of
families who fled their homes during a typhoon as more bodies
were pulled out from under landslides, disaster officials said.
More than 30,000 people were evacuated in the northern
Philippines due to fears of flooding and landslides as more
nearly 1,000 homes were destroyed by Typhoon Goni, which has
since lost some of its strength as it barrels northeast towards
southern Japan.
Disaster officials said about 20 people had been killed,
most of them in landslides.
"As we speak, there are now helicopters bringing food packs
to more than 1,000 families isolated by a collapsed bridge in
Ilocos Sur," Social Welfare secretary Dinky Soliman said,
referring to a coastal northwestern province.
More than 5,000 people were marooned in about eight villages
in Ilocos Sur. Army trucks were moving north after soldiers
cleared major roads of uprooted trees and toppled power lines.
Four bodies were pulled from under tonnes of mud in the
Cordillera mountain region where more than a dozen people were
unaccounted for, Nestor Fongwan, governor of Benguet province,
said.
Two children drowned when their house was swept by a swollen
river near the former U.S. naval base in Subic.
Goni is one of two cyclones hovering in the northwest
Pacific. Super Typhoon Atsani had also been heading towards
Japan, but has since weakened and on Monday was heading to the
northeast out to sea.
An average of 20 typhoons hit the Philippines every year. In
November 2013, the strongest-ever typhoon to make landfall,
Haiyan, struck the central Philippines, killing more than 6,300
people.
